Barnsley FC head coach Conor Hourihane on departure of Martin Devaney and prospect of further changes

BARNSLEY HEAD coach Conor Hourihane is not ruling out the prospect of further backrooms changes following the departure of coach Martin Devaney from the Oakwell outfit.

The ex-Reds winger took interim charge of Barnsley on two occasions in his time at the club.

He was handed temporary control of first-team matters following the exit of Neill Collins late on in the 2023-24 season – including the League One play-off semi-final against Bolton Wanderers - before reverting back to his coaching role.

The West Countryman, 44, also took caretaker command of the first team for three matches at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Martin Devaney. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"The thought process is there’s a bit of a change at the club moving forward, simple as that.

"He has obviously bene here as a player and a coach for a long time, so I wish him all the best in his future endeavours wherever that be, moving forward.

"Time will tell, there’s a big decision to make on that. It’s a really important decision for myself, getting someone in who will bring something different that I maybe don’t have is really important.

"So I am taking my time on it and am speaking to a lot of people and a decision will be made in due course,

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"With characteristics and positives I have, I am looking at a different sort of person. I know it is a big decision and an important one to myself.

“There needs to be a change around the football club in terms of faces around, players, staff or whatever. I think that’s what the club needs, a new culture and environment and people to bring something different and I think that’s important moving forward.”