Barnsley FC head coach Conor Hourihane on departure of Martin Devaney and prospect of further changes
The ex-Reds winger took interim charge of Barnsley on two occasions in his time at the club.
He was handed temporary control of first-team matters following the exit of Neill Collins late on in the 2023-24 season – including the League One play-off semi-final against Bolton Wanderers - before reverting back to his coaching role.
The West Countryman, 44, also took caretaker command of the first team for three matches at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
"The thought process is there’s a bit of a change at the club moving forward, simple as that.
"He has obviously bene here as a player and a coach for a long time, so I wish him all the best in his future endeavours wherever that be, moving forward.
"Time will tell, there’s a big decision to make on that. It’s a really important decision for myself, getting someone in who will bring something different that I maybe don’t have is really important.
"So I am taking my time on it and am speaking to a lot of people and a decision will be made in due course,
"With characteristics and positives I have, I am looking at a different sort of person. I know it is a big decision and an important one to myself.
“There needs to be a change around the football club in terms of faces around, players, staff or whatever. I think that’s what the club needs, a new culture and environment and people to bring something different and I think that’s important moving forward.”
On the prospect of further coaching changes, he added: “Time will tell on that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.