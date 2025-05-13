Barnsley FC head coach Conor Hourihane's respect across EFL can represent a major selling point to summer transfer targets insists Mladen Sormaz

IN a League One environment where new financial rules in 2025-26 mean that spending power will be curtailed, the ability of managers to ‘sell’ the merits of working with them at their respective clubs to transfer targets will assume added importance.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is in this area where Barnsley sporting director Mladen Sormaz feels that the Reds will possess a potential trump card in Conor Hourihane.

Speaking recently to The Yorkshire Post, the Oakwell head coach confirmed he had sounded out several former team-mates regarding potential moves to Oakwell this summer, with the 34-year-old keen to make early progress by the time the summer window officially opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Hourihane’s exemplary career is a selling point, Sormaz also believes that his personality will also prove a persuasive factor when speaking to targets.

Mladen Sormaz and Conor Hourihane.

Sormaz commented: "I think if you speak to Conor as a player put in front of him, you want to play for him and believe it.

"The best thing about Conor is you know that anything he is asking you to do personality wise, it’s something he’d have done as a player and it’s just believable.

"There’s a great attraction there and he’s gone from League Two to the Premier League and has seen every level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, if he comes to you and says: ‘I know what you need to do to make it’, he’s done it.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"Then there’s his links in the game and he’s really well respected in the game and it’s always good to have someone like that.

"So I think there’s a lot of different things around Conor beyond his actual coaching talent that are going to help."

Under new rules in 25-26, sides will only be able to spend a proportion of any investment over £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners in League One putting £1m or more into a club will only be able to spend 60 per cent on player-related expenditure.

The rules bring equity investment, where owners buy shares in a club, into line with the EFL's Salary Cost Management Protocol (SCMP) - part of Financial Fair Play regulations to help control clubs' financial losses.

Under the existing SCMP rules, League One sides could spend 60 per cent of turnover on wages and transfer fees, but 100 per cent of any equity investment.