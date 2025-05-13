Barnsley FC head coach Conor Hourihane's respect across EFL can represent a major selling point to summer transfer targets insists Mladen Sormaz

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 13th May 2025, 17:00 BST
IN a League One environment where new financial rules in 2025-26 mean that spending power will be curtailed, the ability of managers to ‘sell’ the merits of working with them at their respective clubs to transfer targets will assume added importance.

It is in this area where Barnsley sporting director Mladen Sormaz feels that the Reds will possess a potential trump card in Conor Hourihane.

Most Popular

Speaking recently to The Yorkshire Post, the Oakwell head coach confirmed he had sounded out several former team-mates regarding potential moves to Oakwell this summer, with the 34-year-old keen to make early progress by the time the summer window officially opens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Hourihane’s exemplary career is a selling point, Sormaz also believes that his personality will also prove a persuasive factor when speaking to targets.

Mladen Sormaz and Conor Hourihane.placeholder image
Mladen Sormaz and Conor Hourihane.

Sormaz commented: "I think if you speak to Conor as a player put in front of him, you want to play for him and believe it.

"The best thing about Conor is you know that anything he is asking you to do personality wise, it’s something he’d have done as a player and it’s just believable.

"There’s a great attraction there and he’s gone from League Two to the Premier League and has seen every level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Again, if he comes to you and says: ‘I know what you need to do to make it’, he’s done it.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"Then there’s his links in the game and he’s really well respected in the game and it’s always good to have someone like that.

"So I think there’s a lot of different things around Conor beyond his actual coaching talent that are going to help."

Under new rules in 25-26, sides will only be able to spend a proportion of any investment over £500,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owners in League One putting £1m or more into a club will only be able to spend 60 per cent on player-related expenditure.

The rules bring equity investment, where owners buy shares in a club, into line with the EFL's Salary Cost Management Protocol (SCMP) - part of Financial Fair Play regulations to help control clubs' financial losses.

Under the existing SCMP rules, League One sides could spend 60 per cent of turnover on wages and transfer fees, but 100 per cent of any equity investment.

.

Related topics:Conor HourihaneLeague OneEFLOakwellYorkshire Post
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice