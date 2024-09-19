Barnsley FC head coach Darrell Clarke makes revelation regarding Conor Hourihane's lack of first-team action at League One club
Oakwell legend Hourihane, 33, rejoined the Reds in the summer amid a fair bit of fanfare, but has featured just twice on the pitch so far, from the bench in the League One curtain-raiser with Mansfield Town and in the home game with Northampton Town on August 24 - his only start and his last appearance.
Following Whitehead’s exit, Hourihane’s appearances are likely to be even more rare, as it stands.
Clarke, whose side visit Burton on Saturday, said: “Dean is a great lad, but I also understand that Stoke is his club and he spent a lot of time there and it’s an opportunity he couldn’t turn down. The club gets compensated and I’ve got a good backroom team.
"Conor can step up to the plate. He will be doing a lot more coaching. Conor has come in and wanted to be more of a coach than a player. He’s doing a terrific job at that.
"We’ve got me, Davvers (Martin Devaney), Steady (Jon Stead) and Conor and we will see how things develop there. We wish Dean all the best at Stoke and thank him for his efforts, but we move on quickly.”
Elaborating on why Hourihane’s first-team appearances have been minimal thus far, the Reds chief added: “I am in regular dialogue with Conor and we are speaking every single day. Conor’s passion now is more into his coaching than playing, it’s as simple as that.
"He was always coming in as more of a coach and that was the case when I (first) sat down and had a conversation with him. I get that. He does keep himself ticking over with his fitness levels, but that’s where he sees his passion now.
"Conor is doing a terrific job on the coaching side of it and loves the fans and we will keep building that part (coaching) of his career now and then he will be used in games when we feel it is fit and necessary.”
