BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke says that player-coach Conor Hourihane will be handed extra coaching responsibilities following the departure of first-team coach Dean Whitehead to Stoke City - and has reiterated the reasons why he has had limited involvement on the pitch so far this term.

Oakwell legend Hourihane, 33, rejoined the Reds in the summer amid a fair bit of fanfare, but has featured just twice on the pitch so far, from the bench in the League One curtain-raiser with Mansfield Town and in the home game with Northampton Town on August 24 - his only start and his last appearance.

Following Whitehead’s exit, Hourihane’s appearances are likely to be even more rare, as it stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke, whose side visit Burton on Saturday, said: “Dean is a great lad, but I also understand that Stoke is his club and he spent a lot of time there and it’s an opportunity he couldn’t turn down. The club gets compensated and I’ve got a good backroom team.

Northampton Town's Callum Morton contests the ball with Barnsley's Conor Hourihane during the Sky Bet League One match at Oakwell in August. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

"Conor can step up to the plate. He will be doing a lot more coaching. Conor has come in and wanted to be more of a coach than a player. He’s doing a terrific job at that.

"We’ve got me, Davvers (Martin Devaney), Steady (Jon Stead) and Conor and we will see how things develop there. We wish Dean all the best at Stoke and thank him for his efforts, but we move on quickly.”

Elaborating on why Hourihane’s first-team appearances have been minimal thus far, the Reds chief added: “I am in regular dialogue with Conor and we are speaking every single day. Conor’s passion now is more into his coaching than playing, it’s as simple as that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was always coming in as more of a coach and that was the case when I (first) sat down and had a conversation with him. I get that. He does keep himself ticking over with his fitness levels, but that’s where he sees his passion now.