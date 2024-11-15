SOME of fabled words of Rudyard Kipling’s iconic poem ‘If’ might just resonate with Darrell Clarke.

The opening lines refer to keeping your head ‘when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you,’ for instance.

That’s how the Barnsley head coach probably felt as recently as early last month.

The Reds’ early season form was decidedly mixed and it was difficult to detect a team identity, two months into his tenure. Factor in some availability issues and late-window signings not being fully up to speed and it made for a testing start to 2024-25 for Clarke.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Photo: Tony Johnson.

To his credit, he remained calm, as all good managers must do.

Clarke retained a conviction that the likes of Davis Keillor-Dunn and Stephen Humphrys would start to show their true worth as understandings grew in the team over time and it is being borne out.

Tweaking the midfield balance of his side has also reaped rewards. It is also probably fair to say that the most important time in Barnsley’s season so far has had nothing to do with games on the pitch, but more the time spent on the training ground during the last international break to hit the reset button.

Clarke’s side have not lost at league level since signing off before the previous hiatus with a 2-0 derby reverse at Huddersfield Town when plenty of opprobrium was heaped upon the Reds.

Clarke said: "It wasn’t a crisis. It was doing the hard work on the training pitch to make sure we got better cohesion and attacking patterns to settle things down a little bit to try and hit form.

"You have to control the emotions when you are managing clubs at a level where the club think they should be higher. The group did that well by working hard to get it right.

"You have got to look at it in context because I was not too disappointed with the points we picked up earlier on in the season. No disrespect, we bought in two centre-forwards at the end of August. One was not fit and they needed time to get rhythm.

"You struggle; Max (Watters) and Sam (Cosgrove) also have had some injuries and that hasn’t helped.

"Georgie Gent came to the club and just needed to find his feet and he’s getting a bit of rhythm into his performances. It’s been consistent in recent weeks and one or two are hitting the levels they need to be hitting."

The level-headed element to ‘If’ also famously speaks about treating the ‘two imposters’ of triumph and disaster just the same.

After a run of just one win in seven games in all competitions before the previous break, Barnsley have now won four of their last six matches, losing just once, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cambridge.

Clarke is not one to jump through hoops at recent developments and acknowledges that key areas of improvement remain.

Successive clean sheets in the league is one step in the right direction, while the psychological merit of winning in front of a sizeable Oakwell audience - and playing very well against derby rivals in Rotherham United last time out - was also a potentially important moment in the Reds season.

But Barnsley are far from there yet.

One specific area to certainly get better at in the coming weeks is their concessions in the second half of matches.

It stands at 15 and is the joint-second worst record in the division, up to press. Although recent developments have provided encouragement.

Clarke continued: "We’ve got to get better to finish where we want to. We have to improve all aspects and there’s always going to be areas we need to improve on.

"We’ve not got loads of players with promotion experience. We’ve got three or four promotions in the starting 11 and probably about 30 in the backroom team.

"You’ve got to make sure that players are hungry, but also understand what it takes to win on a consistent basis at this level. That’s the aim.

"With the second halves in terms of conceding goals, we need to improve in that area. The good thing in the last four or five weeks is they have been learning very quickly.

"Clean sheets win you football games. We are always a team who will create chances and the stats will tell you that. Over the course of the season, in every game, apart from the Huddersfield game when we were really poor, we’ve created opportunities and good ones to score goals.

"We have to make sure we are working hard as a team with our press and counter-press and defensive shape in a low block to make sure we are keeping clean sheets."

Clarke confirmed that Cosgrove (back) is still not back in full training, but is taking part in light jogging sessions as he continues his rehabilitation work.