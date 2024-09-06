HAVING signed two attackers to boost Barnsley’s goalscoring capability in the final third, Darrell Clarke is quick to acknowledge the importance of retaining an existing threat slightly further back.

The transfer window closed with the much-needed acquisitions of forward duo Davis Keillor-Dunn and Stephen Humphrys.

Reds followers should get their first glimpse of the former in action against Bristol Rovers at Oakwell on Saturday.

The fact that goalscoring midfielder Adam Phillips - certainly one of the best of his type in League One with the numbers to back it up - remains on deck should also be viewed as pretty significant.

Barnsley’s Adam Phillips (left) was on target twice in last Saturday's 3-0 win over hosts Crawley Town. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Phillips’ importance to the club’s cause was reinforced less than 24 hours after the window closed on deadline day with the ex-Burnley player scoring twice in the polished 3-0 win at Crawley.

Linked with a move to Preston earlier in the summer, the Lancastrian - who has hit double figures in his two previous campaigns at Barnsley - is staying in the White Rose, which should represent a relief to many.

Clarke said: “If we want to achieve the goals we are trying to achieve this season, we have to keep hold of our better players, as most (as) we can.

"It is a market where clubs can be selling clubs, isn’t it. But we don’t want to be selling key players.

"Phillo has got off to a great start this season and he will be getting his head down and looking to have a strong rest of the campaign.

"He’ll definitely have (more) opportunities to score goals. I think Luca (Connell) has been a little bit unfortunate (not to score more), although he scored with his deflection (against Mansfield).

"Luca has had a few chances. We need goals throughout the team. Phillo has that capability and we need goals everywhere.

"Donovan (Pines) has chipped in and we’ve got to look dangerous from all aspects of our play and everyone shares that brunt of scoring goals.”

While stating a few weeks aho that, in an ideal world, he wanted three new strikers, Clarke remains happy with his forward options as it stands.

Another winger would have been handy, but the recent promise shown by Kyran Lofthouse - with Fabio Jalo also potentially back in full contact training next week following a shoulder injury - should assuage matters, with the club having no immediate plans to enter the free agent market.

Meanwhile, the Reds chief says that he does not expect Max Watters to be sidelined for ‘too long’ after he came off with a foot injury early on at Crawley.

Keillor-Dunn is favourite to take his starting spot, with the Wearsider revealing that his heart was always set on a move to Oakwell from Mansfield - despite interest from two other clubs in the summer window.

He added: "Listen, it's very hard not to get excited when Barnsley come calling. It’s such a big club. My agent mentioned they were interested along with another couple of clubs.