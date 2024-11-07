Barnsley FC head coach Darrell Clarke provides positive message on Adam Phillips plus support for Chelsea loanee

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke believes that key midfielder Adam Phillips is ‘getting back to his best’ after returning to the side following his toe injury earlier this autumn.

Phillips, one of the best goalscoring midfielders of his type in League One, has missed four league games since the start of October, but returned for last weekend’s FA Cup win at Port Vale and found the net.

Clarke, speaking ahead of Friday night’s televised home game with Rotherham United, said: "Phillo has been carrying a problem.

"With the performances before, we got to the bottom of that problem.

Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"He was carrying it, but fair play he was putting his body on the line for the football club.

"But now, he is getting back to his best and training really well. That’s a pleasant aspect, to have him in and amongst it for selection."

Meanwhile, Clarke is backing Gaga Slonina to come back stronger after praising his attitude after being dropped from the starting line-up recently.

The loan keeper paid the price for one or two gaffes, with Ben Killip replacing him in the starting line-up.

Clarke has been impressed with Killip’s contribution since and says that the number one jersey is his to lose at the minute, while supporting Slonina.

Clarke added: "He’s (Killip) done well.

"We need competition for places in every department. Ben has had to be patient to wait for his opportunity and in the last couple of games, he’s come in and done very well, so he can keep building on that and we can keep building on our performances.

"The same as I said of the players when I came into the building, it doesn’t matter if I have signed you or been here two or five years or whatever that may be, everyone has got to earn the shirt.

"Players have dips in form and there’s natural. They have to come back fresher and stronger and I’m sure Gaga has done that. He’s been absolutely spot on.

"He’s a great keeper and he’s going to have a really good successful career in the game, you can see why Chelsea have invested a lot of money in him, he’s a great lad and his attitude and professionalism, I can’t speak highly of him.