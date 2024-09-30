BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has confirmed that Barry Cotter and Donovan Pines are both in contention for Tuesday night’s League One home game against Wycombe Wanderers at Oakwell.

Wing-back Cotter came off with a knock late on in Saturday’s match at Oakwell versus Stockport County, when a late Hatters leveller denied the Reds three valuable points following a home performance which Clarke described as ‘sloppy.’

After a period out after following concussion protocols, USA defender Pines returned to the side from the bench at the weekend – as a 78th-minute substitute for Cotter - and showed no ill effects.

Clarke said: “We have had it assessed (Cotter’s issue), but he should be in contention tomorrow. Donovan is fit for selection (too).”

And on Fabio Jalo, who recently returned to the squad following a shoulder issue, he commented: “We have got to manage it on a week by week basis. We are doing a lot of strength work on his shoulder joint. Fabio’s capabilities of coming on to potentially win games and starting, he’s looked the fittest he has looked since pre-season.

"His shoulder injury is obviously hampering him a little bit, but the more training he gets and then the confidence he gets in that, the better he will build it up and try and build strength in that area.”

On tomorrow’s opponents Wycombe, one of the current form sides in the division, Clarke added: “I think in this league, people get too bogged down by names and histories of clubs, to be honest.

"Wycombe have a very, very competitive squad. Like a lot of squads in this division, people get a little bit too much into ‘names’ of clubs rather than what they have got.

"We are very respectful of Wycombe. They have been a strong unit over the years and a very well-run football club and it’s a tough test, they’ve had a good start.