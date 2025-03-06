Barnsley FC head coach Darrell Clarke provides worrying injury update as Reds' League One absentee count heads towards double figures

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke says that key duo Adam Phillips and Josh Earl are ‘very, very doubtful’ for Saturday's League One home game with Blackpool as the Reds’ injury crisis bites deeper.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair came off with strains in the midweek loss at Charlton and the club are awaiting scan reports back.

Their absence would potentially take the number of players now unavailable towards the double-figure mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gauci, Donovan Pines, Georgie Gent, Jonathan Lewis, Fabio Jalo and Barry Cotter are injured, while Mael de Gevigney serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Clarke said: “We are still getting them (Phillips and Earl) assessed and it's a really frustrating period for ourselves and I don’t think we really have the squad strength to miss key players.

“They are very, very doubtful.

“But you can't use that as an excuse and we have got to build a siege mentality.

“We have got a lot of problems in that department and must just build a plan to try and win the next game. We won’t feel sorry for ourselves and will get on with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley defender Josh Earl. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Everyone knows where we are at and me and my staff have to make sure we get a game plan in place to try and win on Saturday.

“I am a great believer in that we don't become victims. We get on with it, although we have got problems.

“We move forward in a positive manner and it gives players an opportunity to come into the team and squad and show what they are about.

“We have obviously got an academy system here and we will get some of the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Connor Barratt obviously played the majority of the game the other day and we have recalled Bale McCann to give us a left-wing-back opinion.

“We have called on a few, Jonathan Bland as well, a midfielder who can play in different positions.

“We are doing what we can to try and make sure we get ourselves ready on Saturday.”

On whether the issues have been exacerbated by the decision to loan some squad players out on loan, Clarke added: “An injury crisis is never good at any time. But there were certain reasons why certain players wanted to go out on loan and get minutes and there’s always a reason behind every single decision made at a football club.