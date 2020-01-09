Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber confident of bringing in one or two more signings and that Cauley Woodrow and Alex Mowatt will stay

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber has revealed that he is hopeful of bringing one or two more quality additions this month - and remains confident that Cauley Woodrow and Alex Mowatt will remain at the club.

The Austrian, busy preparing for Saturday's derby with fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town, has this week brought in Wolfsberger midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier - who he has labelled as a 'leader with experience' and is keen on doing further pieces of select business.

Struber, likely to target a new centre-half to boost his defensive options, said: "It is not the end for new players and this is the beginning and we hope that will can find one or other new players in the next week.

"What we need is quality. For me, it is not so important that they have experience in the Championship. The most important thing for me is that the player has the right quality for our team.

"The player must have the right attitude and character and big mentality to fight to stay in the league and that they have the skills for my game idea."

Outgoing wise, Struber says that it is likely that further players will have struggled for game time under him will be leaving shortly - following the loan exit of Cameron McGeehan.

Mallik Wilks is wanted by Hull City, whose manager Grant McCann successfully worked with him at Doncaster Rovers last season - with talks having been held between the Tigers and Barnsley.

Meanwhile, he retains confidence that star duo Woodrow and Mowatt will be staying put.

Struber added: "Cauley is injured and I expect him to be back in two weeks and it is very important that by the end of January, he can play.

"I am confident that Cauley and Alex will remain at Barnsley."

On the exit of McGeehan and the potential for further exits, Struber, who confirms there has been interest in his squad players and is expecting exits added: ""For him, it is a good situation to get him game time. He was unlucky here. For him and the club, it's a win-win. I think it is a good deal.

"We have a good squad and also we have players that we will speak with and (say) maybe it is better to change the situation with maybe a loan or we sell. We must look in the next weeks what is the best for the players with no game-time.

"We are in a good exchange with the players and the next weeks will show what is the best."