Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber confirms that the loan market is an attractive option in January

BARNSLEY HEAD coach Gerhard Struber has confirmed that he is hoping to explore the loan market in January - as the Reds seek to keep alive their quest to mount a serious Great Escape act from Championship relegation in the New Year.

The 42-year-old recently spoke about the squad being too big and hinted at fringe players moving from the club in the winter window and in terms of incomings, entering the loan market is an attractive option in his view.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's home game with QPR, he said: "Maybe. Its not a fixed (buy) and it is a model we will show in the next time in January. It is a serious system and at the end, it is a win-win for the player, for us and the club.

"I hope that in January that we bring a good decision with the right players to help us."

Meanwhile, Struber has confirmed that Clarke Oduor is set to make his full debut at left-back tomorrow, with Ben Williams struggling.

Aapo Halme (ankle) remains a doubt.

On Williams, the Austrian said: "It is not so easy. He has problems with the muscle and he is not sure he can play.

"He trained with us and we will see after training. If the risk is too high, then we will start with Clarke.

"He is a big talent and I trust he can create a good performance for us. He is a very, very player.

"The training sessions from him in the last 14 games have been very good. I hope he can bring the training performance in the game. Clarke is a very good player."