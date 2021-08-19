Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp provides update on Isaac Christie-Davies

Formerly on the books of Liverpool and Chelsea, Christie-Davies, 23, has struggled to make an impact since moving to Oakwell on a three-year deal last September

He has been training with their Under-23s over pre-season, having spent the second half of last term on loan at Slovak Super Liga side Dunajská Streda.

On whether Christie-Davies has an opportunity at Barnsley in 2021-22, Schopp - whose side visit QPR on Saturday, said: “Not right now. Isaac is not a player (who is) any more in my thinking.

Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“He is a player who stayed with us in the first couple of days of pre-season and in this position, we have a situation where we have good competition.

“It is all about young players finding a way to bring them to the next level. We don’t know which level it could be. But I know one thing - if a young player does not play a lot, he doesn’t go on the next (higher) level.

“It is one of the most important things to figure out. Which players have serious chances to get playing minutes (art Barnsley) and which players don’t have.”

With the clock ticking ahead of the transfer deadline, Barnsley’s first priority is endeavouring to bring in some more recruits to their squad, insists Schopp.

He continued: “At the moment, it is about which players we can bring in. Hopefully, both Belgian players are available as soon as possible and then it is the question on which position we can move forward (in).