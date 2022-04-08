Barnsley FC head coach Poya Asbaghi addresses his future at the Oakwell club

Asbaghi, appointed as Reds head coach just over four-and-a-half months ago, has improved the club's results incrementally, but the Oakwell outfit remain in the bottom three and are strong favourites to occupy one of the three Championship relegation slots.

Earlier this week, chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad confirmed that the position of Asbaghi - who has won four out of his 21 league fixtures in charge - is 'under review'.

He also revealed that there is a “mutual clause” inserted into the former Sweden under-21s head coach’s deal which could be invoked if relegation is confirmed.

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Asbaghi, whose side visit Millwall on Saturday, said: "We have seven games and it is all about survival right now and collecting as many points as we can at a crucial time.

"I honestly don't think that the discussions right now from me or anybody else should be about if I am staying here after the season or not.

"Let's do what we can do during this season with the games we have left and then let's talk again when the season is over and you will get a good description of how everything is.

"Nothing is excluded. But this time is not about me, it is more about making sure we have the right concentration we have on the games we have ahead of us.

"There is plenty of time to talk after the season. Now we go into a schedule where we have a tight, intense schedule.

"What I can definitely say is that the time for me to tell about the direction of the club - or the opposite - let's just agree it is not right now with the games we have.

"There will be discussions and people expressing their thoughts (later) and that is normal - you evaluate things together. We have had an open dialogue since day one and it is not an issue really. But let's focus on these games."