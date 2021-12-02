Barnsley FC head coach Poya Asbaghi on transfers and Jacob Butterfield

Having only joined the club last month, the former Sweden under-21 head coach is focusing on getting to know his players better and finding out who will fit into his ways of playing, going forward, as opposed to concerning himself on January incomings.

Asbaghi, whose second-from-bottom side - who are effectively nine points adrift of safety - welcome Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday, said: “If I focus on things I cannot effect right now, it takes away energy from the things I can affect.

“There is a lot of work to be done and I am really not in a position to look at what other teams are doing and what other players at other clubs (are doing) and who they are.

“Because I will lose percentages on the players who I actually have and I think in terms of arriving here at this moment, maybe I am the last coach who has this time of looking around and seeing what happens (in January). Maybe I am the one who has to use every second I can use on my own players because I arrived in a pretty special situation.

“I am the last one to be able to think about these things (January window).”

Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield, 31, who is a free agent, is currently training with the under-23s as he bids to keep up his fitness levels as he seeks to find a new club.

Asbaghi said that it is too early to say whether there is any potential for him to emerge as an option to join the squad..

He commented: “This is too soon for me to say. That only thing for me to say is that this week, I have learned a lot about all the players. If you asked me about the players last week compared to the answers I have now, it is more clear.

“But still, I am this situation where I still do not know as much as I’d like to know. The more we train and play - the more training sessions and under-23 games - of course, then you learn more in terms of more good answers for which players i know will be here and will contribute and those who might have difficulties in doing this.

"But I am cautious in saying too much until I have all the answers."

Asbaghi is hopeful that Callum Brittain and Aaron Leya Iseka should be back in the fray for Saturday’s game with Town.

Brittain missed last weekend’s game with Peterborough with injury, while Ieska was ill.

“They are both training with us, so the ambition is of course that they are going to be in the squad,” confirmed Asbaghi, who reports no new injury concerns..