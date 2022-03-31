Barnsley FC head coach Poya Asbaghi provides updates on Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo and Aapo Halme

Woodrow has been sidelined since knee surgery in December and while Asbaghi has revealed that he initially expected not to see the striker again this season after he went under the knife, he says that the attitude, dedication and professionalism of the 26-year-old to his daily rehabilitation work - allied to the unstinting support and work of the Reds' backroom team - has given him a good chance of returning.

Asbaghi, whose side can move to within two points of Reading with victory at the weekend, said: "Aapo Halme is out for approximately two more weeks as he had a reaction in training.

"We have Cauley who is fighting and making his way back. It is still a little bit too early for Cauley.

Barnsley FC captain Cauley Woodrow, pictured with head coach Poya Asbaghi. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Just before his operation, we could not get our hopes too much that he (Woodrow) would play again this season. Maybe the feeling was that maybe the season was over.

"But after the operation and the way that Cauley has treated his rehab and taken care of every day in a super-professional way - and maybe because of the effort he has done - there can be more hopes that he can still contribute in the last games.

"That is also to do with our staff and the players working with him among the physio group and staff generally. Vikki (Stevens - lead physiotherapist) is working with him.

"But especially I would say that it is Cauley's determination to come back that is a factor that can give hope he can still play (this season) and I am happy for that. Let's see."

Striker Victor Adeboeyjo (cheekbone), whose last first-team involvement was in the 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest in late January, is also progressing well and back in full training, while Callum Styles and Michal Helik came through unscathed following their international duties with Hungary and Poland respectively.

"Victor Adeboejo is back in collective training and while we do not have everybody back, we have a lot of players to choose between. More than we have had since I have arrived, I would say," Asbaghi continued.