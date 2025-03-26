Barnsley FC head coach update as domestic and continental candidates are spoken to as League One club 'make progress' in search

BARNSLEY are making headway in their search to bring in a new permanent head coach and have spoken to candidates from home and abroad in the past week.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks have been held with several interested parties who have thrown their hat into the ring and further face-to-face meetings are planned in the days and weeks ahead.

Some continental contenders who would not be available to take over until the end of the season are among believed to be under consideration among a strong field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim head coach Conor Hourihane is two matches into a 10-game spell in charge and is also known to have impressed many at the club with the changes he has implemented with the squad on the training ground, while also providing a first-team pathway for academy players.

Barnsley chairman Neerav Parekh.

Speaking late last week, chairman Neerav Parekh confirmed that the club have had ‘a lot of inbound interest’ from candidates including several ‘Championship and League One managers’.

He said: "We have talked to a number of coaches, one of whom is a fantastic option and he is getting paid by his ex-club until the summer and another who is a potential option is a fantastic coach, but has personal reasons why he cannot decide until the summer.”

On the need to make the right appointment after the tenures of Darrell Clarke and Neill Collins lasted less than a season, Parekh said: "More than just for credibility really, but results on the pitch and to go forward as a club, we absolutely want to get it right and need to get it right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are not rushing into it and we are taking our time because we understand how important this appointment is. We will try and get it right, but the proof is in the pudding and we will find out next season if we have.”