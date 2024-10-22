Two late goals at Oakwell ensured the points were shared as Barnsley drew 2-2 with Charlton.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davis Keillor-Dunn and Max Watters scored either side of a Luke Berry brace, with both sides scoring in second-half stoppage time.

Barnsley opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Stephen Humphrys’ effort was palmed into the path of Keillor-Dunn to slot home from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tykes had the chance for a second in the 58th minute when Jon Russell volleyed goalwards from inside the box and hammered the Charlton crossbar.

Max Watters was on target for Barnsley (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Charlton equalised with 13 to play when Berry latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box, firing beyond Gabriel Slonina into the left of the goal.

They thought found the winner in the third minute of injury time when Berry capitalised on an error from Slonina and fired home in front of the travelling fans.

But Darrell Clarke’s side responded well and found the leveller two minutes later when substitute Watters latched onto Marc Roberts’ flick on and struck beyond Will Mannion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town earned a point in a 0-0 draw at League One high-fliers Wrexham.

Neither side broke the deadlock in a clash which lacked final-third quality.

Ryan Barnett’s jinking run and shot drew a fine stop from Town keeper Jacob Chapman in the first half’s standout moment.

Huddersfield had their first real effort before half-time as Bojan Radulovic nodded Ollie Turton’s cross wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turton’s curling delivery was flicked on by substitute Danny Ward into Arthur Okonkwo’s arms before the hour mark.

Ben Wiles blasted over for Town, who were much improved from their first-half showing, before Wrexham’s Paul Mullin fired wide at the other end.

Elliott Lee’s free-kick was headed back across goal by Dan Scarr only for Mickel Miller to clear.

Radulovic turned on the edge of the box and curled a 78th-minute effort wide, while Mullin’s injury-time header looped over as neither side found a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United may have ended their away-day hoodoo earlier this month but it was a familiar feeling as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

In League Two, Bradford City drew at Cheltenham Town, but there were 1-0 defeats for Doncaster Rovers at home to Bromley and Harrogate Town at home to Port Vale.