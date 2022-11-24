Barnsley FC hit with second disciplinary fine of 2022-23 season after Shrewsbury rumpus

Barnsley won 1-0 in the fixture in Shropshire, where was a late flare-up after a foul on visiting goalkeeper Brad Collins.
An independent regulatory commission imposed the fines at a hearing.
A statement read: "Shrewsbury Town FC and Barnsley FC have been fined £6,000 for breaching FA Rule E20.1 during their EFL League One match on Saturday 12 November 2022.
"Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour during the 94th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed their fines during a subsequent hearing."
Earlier this season, Barnsley were fined £7,500 following a confrontation involving Reds players and those of Leeds United during their League Cup second-round tie at Elland Road in August.
Leeds United were fined a total of £25,000.
A challenge from Barnsley's Liam Kitching on Leeds defender Cody Drameh 67 minutes into the game led to a confrontation between the pair which a number of players from both sides joined in with.
Referee John Brooks handed out yellow cards to Drameh and Kitching, while home player Leo Hjelde was also booked for his part in the scuffle.
Barnsley, who bowed out of the Papa John’s Trophy in a 2-1 defeat at Port Vale in the last-32 stage on Wednesday, are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they welcome Crewe Alexandra in a round-two tie.