WHERE ARE THEY NOW? - Alex Mowatt, Michael Sollbauer and Daryl Dike are three of 14 players who left Barnsley in the summer. Pictures: Getty Images.

Barnsley FC: How are the players who left Oakwell in the summer getting on elsewhere?

There was a big summer overhaul at Barnsley FC during the summer transfer window with 14 players leaving the club permanently or on loan.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 5:52 pm

Club captain Alex Mowatt was one of the most significant departures as he left following the expiration of his contract and is now playing for Championship rivals West Brom.

Loan star Daryl Dike fast became a fan favourite as his goals fired the Tykes into the play-offs but an agreement was not able to be reached to make his stay in West Yorkshire permanent.

In total, 14 players left the club - either permanently or on loan - so we did some digging to find out how they are getting on away from Oakwell.

1. Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt - The midfielder has featured in 12 of West Brom's 14 Championship games this season, scoring three goals to help the club sit third in the table.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Conor Chaplin

Conor Chaplin - The forward left Barnsley for League One Ipswich and has scored four goals and provided two assists in eight appearances. He has been in fine form in recent weeks, claiming three goals and one assist in his last four outings.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Elliot Simoes

Elliot Simoes - The winger made his debut for Barnsley in 2019 after joining the club from FC United of Manchester. He spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season before making the switch to French side Nancy.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Michael Sollbauer

Michael Sollbauer - The defender made 18 starts in all competitions following his arrival in South Yorkshire in 2019-20 and featured 43 times in Barnsley’s Championship play-off season in 2020-21. However, he joined German second division side Dynamo Dresden in the summer to be closer to his family and is a regular starter for the club.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Alex MowattDaryl DikeOakwellWest Brom
Next Page
Page 1 of 4