Barnsley FC: How does Markus Schopp's winning record compare to previous managers?

The Austrian has guided the Tykes to just one win in all competitions during his short time at the helm at Oakwell, with the Reds currently 13 games without a win.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Bristol City - a seventh-successive loss - has forced the hand of the club hierarchy who will now be searching for a third new manager in the space of 12 months.

We took a look at how Schopp's win percentage stacks up against the previous nine Barnsley managers, only including men who have taken charge of 10 or more games at the club.

1. Markus Schopp - 6.3% Markus Schopp, 6.3 per cent - The Austrian has won just one of his games in charge at Oakwell, leaving his win percentage record in the single figures.

2. Valerien Ismael - 55.6% Valerien Ismael, 55.6 per cent - The former Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace defender took Barnsley from the relegation places into the play-offs last season before joining West Brom

3. Gerhard Struber - 35.9% Gerhard Struber, 35.9 per cent - The Austrian left Oakwell last year after 11 months in charge at the club. He helped the club escape relegation in a dramatic final day in the 2019-20 season before joining MLS outfit, New York Red Bulls.

4. Daniel Stendel - 48.5% Daniel Stendel, 48.5 per cent - The German got Barnsley promoted from League One before being sacked in October 2019 after a run of 10 games without a win.