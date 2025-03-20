Barnsley FC interim boss Conor Hourihane gives key update on Kieren Flavell, emergency loans and other injury news ahead of League 1 game with Cambridge
Flavell made his league debut last weekend after coming on for the injured Jackson Smith – who was deputising for loanee Joe Gauci.
The keeper, 21, made his bow for the Reds in an EFL Trophy game with Doncaster Rovers last autumn.
Hourihane said: “Jacko is struggling and probably won’t be available for the unforseeable (future). He obviously had an unfortunate incident at Mansfield.
"Joe is a couple of weeks away and is back doing his rehabilitation back at Aston Villa. In terms of the two, for the next couple of weeks, they are unavailable for selection.
"I am not looking at emergency loans. Flav did really well at Mansfield. He’s come through the academy and a Barnsley lad and I really like him as a keeper and a guy around the place.
"We’re good to go with him and have full backing and belief in him.
"”Everyone needs an opportunity in life. At the start of the season, he was probably fifth or sixth choice and never thought this opportunity would come along and he’s going to be in goal at the weekend. The fans will be right behind him, a Barnsley lad coming through the academy and the club have a history of doing that. We’re absolutely good to go with him.
"I am a big believer in giving people opportunities. Flav has worked hard all season.
"I think something happens to , hopefully not, we’ve got Adam (Hayton).”
Concussion means that Marc Roberts will miss out after coming off with injury at Mansfield.
Hourihane added: “Robbo is going to be out for the weekend with concussion.
“Donovan Pines and Fabio Jalo are back in training. But they are unavailable for (starting) selection, but they will be generally involved in some point this weekend.”
