CONOR Hourihane says he has ‘full belief’ in rooke Barnsley keeper Kieren Flavell after confirming that he will make his home debut for his hometown club against Cambridge United at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flavell made his league debut last weekend after coming on for the injured Jackson Smith – who was deputising for loanee Joe Gauci.

The keeper, 21, made his bow for the Reds in an EFL Trophy game with Doncaster Rovers last autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane said: “Jacko is struggling and probably won’t be available for the unforseeable (future). He obviously had an unfortunate incident at Mansfield.

Barnsley interim head coach Conor Hourihane.

"Joe is a couple of weeks away and is back doing his rehabilitation back at Aston Villa. In terms of the two, for the next couple of weeks, they are unavailable for selection.

"I am not looking at emergency loans. Flav did really well at Mansfield. He’s come through the academy and a Barnsley lad and I really like him as a keeper and a guy around the place.

"We’re good to go with him and have full backing and belief in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"”Everyone needs an opportunity in life. At the start of the season, he was probably fifth or sixth choice and never thought this opportunity would come along and he’s going to be in goal at the weekend. The fans will be right behind him, a Barnsley lad coming through the academy and the club have a history of doing that. We’re absolutely good to go with him.

Marc Roberts. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"I am a big believer in giving people opportunities. Flav has worked hard all season.

"I think something happens to , hopefully not, we’ve got Adam (Hayton).”

Concussion means that Marc Roberts will miss out after coming off with injury at Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane added: “Robbo is going to be out for the weekend with concussion.