Barnsley FC interim boss Conor Hourihane on repaying Reds' faith, a 'special' Oakwell occasion and empathy with disgruntled supporters
The 34-year-old, handed the reins on an interim basis following the sacking of Darrell Clarke, takes charge of his first match at Oakwell against Cambridge United on Saturday.
It will be an emotional occasion for the former Reds captain, with his parents due to be in attendance after flying over from Ireland.
Houirhane said: "They (club) gave me the opportunity as a player and really put me on the map.
"Barnsley (then) gave me an opportunity to come back for a coaching role. Yes, it’s spiralled into something I didn’t think would happen so soon, but it’s another opportunity the club has given me.
"From a player and coaching point of view, they have given me a lot and I want to repay them over this next nine-game period with some good performances and results."
On leading the Reds for the first time at home, Hourihane added: "It’s going to be special. I cannot get away from that.
"My wife and kids will be here and my mum and dad are over from Ireland. They haven't even done a quick journey to get organised to be here. They actually had pencilled in this game for months before and it’s funny how it works out and they will be in the crowd.
"The fans will be right behind me and the team no doubt and I am looking forward to that buzz come 3pm and hopefully we can put in a performance for them."
Academy product Kieren Flavell will make his full league debut in goal for the Reds, whose supporters have seen their side win just five times in the league on home soil this term.
It’s added to the sense of disquiet among many at events in 2024-25, with the club’s season looking pretty much over as a competitive entity.
Hourihane said: "They (fans) demand and want to see performances and results. A club of Barnsley’s stature in this league demands to be in and around the play-offs, minimum and we are not there as yet. We need to change that mentality around and win some games, without a doubt."