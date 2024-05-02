The Reds, who won just twice in their past 12 regular league games of the campaign, hobbled into the play-offs, with Neill Collins paying the price for the poor run of form when he was sacked on April 22.

The Oakwell outfit quickly lined up a move for the Austrian-born head coach Dominik Thalhammer after identifying him as the man they wanted to replace Collins on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But earlier this week, the 53-year-old, a former coach at Bruges and Ostende, among others, revealed that work permit issues had ended his prospects of taking over in an embarrassing episode for the club.

Barnsley interim boss Martin Devaney (right), pictured with former head coach Michael Duff.

Devaney, who took charge of last weekend’s final-day draw with Northampton Town and has been holding the fort since Collins’ exit, said: “In last week’s game, there was a lot of pressure around it and ultimately we did what we wanted to do, that is get in the play-offs. It was an objective reached and completed.

“This week, there has been a real positive vibe among the players and that pressure has been let off a little bit.

“On the training pitch, it’s been positive and a real good feel factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s two cup games, that’s how we have to approach it and the (regular) season is done and it’s two big games and then ultimately, it’s Wembley.

“It’s down to all of us as a collective to try and get two positive results.”

Jon Russell is in contention for Friday’s first leg, but it is unlikely Robbie Cundy and Josh Benson will be involved.

Donovan Pines is progressing well following surgery and is on track to be back in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devaney added: “He’s had the operation, so he won’t be fit for the play-off games. I believe the injury is improving every day and I am sure with the off-season and break that he will be ready for pre-season.

“Jon Russell could be in contention, he’s trained this week and has looked okay. Everyone else (available) is fully fit and raring to go.

“They have trained all this week and obviously need minutes. They will possibly be in convention, we will have to wait and see.