CONOR HOURIHANE believes that striker Stephen Humphrys will be a big asset for Barnsley or any other League One club moving forward - with the Reds having a decision to make in the near future regarding his contract.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humphrys joined as a free agent on an initial one-year-deal at the end of the summer window, with a 12-month option on the club’s part to extend it.

On Humphrys, who found the net for the first time this year in the midweek home loss to Exeter City, Hourihane said: "It’s massive. I was really into Humphs for the last three or four days, leading into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s really great quality for the level and is a powerful, explosive player and we wanted him in areas where he can hurt and I thought he did that at Wigan when he came on in a short space of time.

Barnsley's Stephen Humphrys. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"I asked him to work hard off the ball and then will get your joy in the final third and I thought he really bought into that. He was really good at it.

"When he is on it and trains correctly, he’s a really effective player and you saw that on Tuesday.”

On his longer-term future, the Reds interim chief added: "He’s got quality for this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am not privy to those conversations at the minute as I am only here until the end of the end of the season. But there’s no doubt I believe him and he’s got really good attributes for this level. He can take people on, is a dribbler and has got that ‘X factor.’

Barnsley interim head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"He is going to be a big asset for this club or another moving forward - whether it is going o be here after his season, who knows as I am not privy to those conversations for now.”

Hourihane confirmed that young keeper Kieren Flavell will continue in goal for the foreseeable future, with Jackson Smith and loanee Joe Gauci still out with injury.

The Reds interim head coach, whose side face a daunting trip to champions-elect Birmingham City his weekend, added: “Flav is still in goal and I am absolutely thrilled with Flav.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to Gillo (Matt Gilks), the goalkeeping coach this morning that he has taken his opportunity with both hands. I think he has been really good, with the ball at his feet and he has taken his opportunity with both hands.

"For me, currently regardless of whether he comes back or not, he is the one that you have got to move out of goal and he won’t be going anywhere soon. He’s been brilliant in the three or four games he’s played.”

On whether Smith and Gauci will be back soon, he said: "Not in the near future. There’s nothing on the horizon from that point of view.

"Josh (Benson) and Baz (Cotter) are the next two (players) in. They are training pretty much 100 per cent today and will be in and around things moving forward. It's two experienced players to have in your group, so that’s a positive as well.