Barnsley FC interim head coach Conor Hourihane on 'leadership' and his many managerial and coaching influences

ON the subject of managerial and coaching influences, Conor Hourihane is not exactly short in that regard.

In his playing days for both club and country, Barnsley's interim head coach - still only 34 - has worked under several famous names in the game, including some old-school managers and those who belong to the new school brigade.

Senior figures include Steve Bruce, Mick McCarthy and Martin O'Neill, while he has also played under those among the ‘next generation’ in Steve Cooper - who made a huge influence upon him in his loan spell at Swansea City - and Paul Heckingbottom, from their successful association at Oakwell.

His time with Republic of Ireland also latterly saw him pick up things from the likes of Keith Andrews and Anthony Barry. The latter is assistant manager to Thomas Tuchel with the England national team, with the German's first match in charge arriving against Albania at Wembley on Friday evening.

Barnsley interim head coach Conor Hourihane.

For his part, Hourihane is likely to be too busy fine-tuning his plans for his maiden home match in charge against Cambridge United to pay much attention to international matters.

On his influences, Hourihane said: "I have been very fortunate. I have had some very good coaches along my career path and very good managers.

"Since I was in my late twenties, I was zoned in and focused on the coaching side of things and how that looks and how I approach it moving forward and that has snowballed over the last four or five years.

"I have definitely taken stuff from other coaches and managers and ultimately then you 'create' yourself. I will try and put a little stamp on things over the days and weeks and hopefully that will show on the pitch."

Northampton Town's Callum Morton contests the ball with Barnsley's Conor Hourihane during the Sky Bet League One match at Oakwell in August. It was Hourihane's final ever outing as a professional. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Initially when he returned to Barnsley, the talk was of the Irishman combining playing with coaching in a hybrid role, potentially until the end of the 2025-26 season, but his retirement was pushed considerably forward to last December.

Now he finds himself in the hot-seat, with precious little hands-on experience in truth. Not that he is fazed in any way, shape or form.

During his career, the Corkonian showed his mettle and leadership qualities, right from time when he suffered dual setbacks at Sunderland and Ipswich as a young player aiming to make the grade.

He dusted himself down and prospered elsewhere, which says a fair bit about him. He is not a person to be under-estimated.

He added: "It’s just like any sort of challenge I’ve taken in my playing days.

"Now, it’s obviously into the coaching side of it.

"I have been fortunate to be captain of football clubs over the course of my career and I know what it’s like to lead a group and dressing room.

"Obviously, I know it’s a little bit bigger now because you have got coaches and it's managing people around that.

"But from a leadership point of view, I’ve been there as a player and captained a few clubs, so it’s nothing new to me.