Barnsley FC loanee Dexter Lembikisa makes admission ahead of his first return to former club Rotherham United
Namely that he feels as though he can express himself more in his role as a rowing wing-back at Barnsley, after being thrust head first into a extremely fraught relegation fight in his time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the first half of the 2023-24 season with the Millers.
The Wolves loanee, who joined the Oakwell outfit on deadline-day recently and made substitute appearances in the games with Huddersfield Town and Stockport County, said: “One hundred per cent.
"The team are in different positions and the football is different and hopefully I can show my attacking qualities as well and be involved in more attacks and express myself in that matter, while also remembering the defensive side of the game and having an all-round experience here.”
Lembikisa featured 27 times for the Millers in 23-24 before being recalled by his parent club and heading straight back out on loan to SPL outfit Hearts.
His stint at Tynecastle was more fruitful for the Jamaican international, who scored twice in 18 appearances and was given more of an attacking licence.
He continued: “I enjoyed my time in Scotland and had a good time. With the position of the table Hearts were in, I could attack more and have the ball more, really.
“It was a push to get into the Europa League, which we did and that was good as well. I definitely enjoyed my time at Hearts, for sure.
“Beni (Baningime) at Hearts was someone I got along with well and who helped me a lot. But it’s at every club, especially when you are a young player.
"Nelson Semedo (Wolves and Portugal defender) has been a right-back for years and has a lot of experience and there are a few who have helped, to be fair.”
Eleventh-placed Barnsley – who won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Oakwell in November - head into the game on the back of a six-match winless sequence and are currently 10 points behind the team occupying the final play-off spot in Leyton Orient.
Rotherham, who are five points behind their derby rivals, are winless in their last four league matches and currently reside in lower mid-table.