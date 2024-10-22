Darrell Clarke has chopped and changed his Barnsley side quite a bit in his first 11 league matches as he gets to know his players and how best to use them.

Injuries and form have seen him swap players and formations. Even captain Luca Connell, one of only three players to start every League One game so far has had different midfield roles.

But Clarke, whose side are at home to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, insists it is not how he wants to work.

"You always want to look for consistency," he says. "I've gone through stages of my career where the team and the formation's not changed because we've got the rhythm, the flow and we're playing well on a consistent basis.

"Finding that rhythm and form is the tricky bit.

"I'm still working out players and I don't why people imagine you can just pick it up straight away.

"I would like to settle things down and get good rhythm.

"But if I'm watching things on the sideline and the team doesn't look like it's winning, you can bet your bottom dollar I'm going to change it."

And sometimes in a 46-game season, players have to be taken out of the firing line when their injuries are not immediately obvious – especially as Clarke is so cagey about talking about such matters before games.

"We've got a very good medical team and they have to give me the risk, and it's the risk and reward," he says. "Bear in mind any pull or strain of the muscle can be a four- to six-week injury.