The loved ones of Adam Phillips certainly came into their own as far as the Barnsley midfielder was concerned in late May.

What started out as having the potential for being one of the greatest days in his career turned out to be one of the toughest on May 29 when he was controversially dismissed in the Reds' League One play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Watching on helplessly as the Owls scored a winner with the last action of extra time greatly intensified the pain.

Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Phillips told The Yorkshire Post: "Obviously, all my family were at the game and didn't see it as a red card, but sometimes, they just go against you.

"It was difficult at the time, but that's what your family is there for - to put an arm around you and look after you.

"It was disappointing with the way it ended.

"But I feel that when you reflect on the majority of the season, it was a good season for the team and myself personally.

"I am looking forward to going again this year and going well again and setting myself a few targets and hopefully pushing the team onto that next step."

The incurring of a three match-suspension means that the ex-Morecambe player will miss the opening to the season.

But he still insists that he is in a much better position to make an impact early on in 2023-24 after only joining the club at the end of last summer's deadline on September 1.

The midfielder, who netted ten times last season, added: "Last year, it was probably harder for me as I was coming into a new environment and team.

"I had a settling in period where I had to get up to speed and I am happier this year that I have had a few pre-season behind me and it is only going to improve me even more and I can hit those numbers again and go better and push myself even more.

"We still have the majority of the squad from last year and a lot of good players. Hopefully we can hit the ground running and have another good year."

Getting up to speed has never been a problem for the 25-year-old.

These days, Phillips, pictured, may be making his mark as a footballer, but in his formative years, speedway represented his other big sporting passion - he was a three-time national junior champion.

In the here and now, his interest is strictly confined to a watching perspective.

He continued: "I used to do cycle speedway when I was younger. It came through my dad and I just followed in his footsteps.

"As I got a bit older, football got a bit more serious and I had to stop doing it.

"Cycling was more of a hobby and football was a career.

"I still watch motorbike speedway on TV and am into it a little bit. But I just get to watch it now and not do it.”

