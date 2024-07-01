Barnsley FC midfielder Callum Styles will not be heading back to Sunderland after Championship club provide an update

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:48 BST
SUNDERLAND have ended their interest in Barnsley midfielder and Hungarian international Callum Styles.

The 24-year-old, who is contracted at Oakwell until June 2025 and has just entered his final year, had a disappointing loan spell on Wearside in the second half of last term, making 12 appearances in total and having little on-pitch impact.

Styles' loan move was with a view to a permanent switch.

While paying tribute to the attitude of the one-time Bury player, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed the club would not be taking up an option on his loan deal.

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Sunderland. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Sunderland. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.
Speaking to the Northern Echo, Speakman said: "As we continue to plan for the new season, we have decided not to take the option in Callum’s loan agreement and therefore his time with us has concluded.

"Callum’s attitude and application was first class throughout his time at the club and we wish him well for the future."

The Lancastrian featured 22 times for Barnsley this term, scoring three goals.

Styles previously spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Millwall.

He joined the London outfit at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window, after an agreement was struck with the Reds late on deadline-day.

The deal only went through after Styles signed a new contract with the Oakwell outfit.

