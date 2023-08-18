BARNSLEY midfielder Herbie Kane believes that the Reds' prospects of going one better than last season will hinge on what happens between now and the end of the summer window.

Last season's beaten play-off finalists have brought in eight new players so far, most of whom are unproven at League One level, but lost several big-hitters from last season in the likes of Mads Andersen, James Norwood, Bobby Thomas and Harry Isted.

Speculation continues regarding the future of Liam Kitching and Callum Styles.

On Barnsley's promotion hopes, Kane, speaking ahead of Saturday's home game with former club Oxford United, said: "Definitely if we get some more players in and build on the team last year. We definitely need to get some more players in and add quality.