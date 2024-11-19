WHEN Darrell Clarke was appointed as head coach at Barnsley in the close season, he immediately spoke about implementing an open-door policy with his players.

Jon Russell certainly banged on his door a few fair times in the early months of his Reds tenure.

The midfielder took Clarke at his word and has had regular dialogue with the approachable Oakwell chief since his appointment, including when he found himself out of the side earlier this season.

Clarke encourages his players to feel comfortable discussing issues with him and believes it improves communication and builds trust and respect and ultimately leads to better productivity in the workplace.

Barnsley midfielder Jon Russell celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Sky Bet League One match with Carlisle United at Brunton Park last March. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

In terms of the example of Russell, that is being borne out.

On his discussions with Clarke at the start of 2024-25, the former Huddersfield Town player, whose return to the starting line-up has coincided with a five-match unbeaten league sequence, said: "I was banging on his door, yes..(saying) ’what’s going on here!’

"We’ve had a lot of chats. When I am not playing, I am saying: ‘What can I do (more), I want to play’.

"He’s said ‘be patient’ in terms of helping me flourish and getting a few games in. To be fair, with what he has said, he has done.

"I am in a good place. Mentally, as well.

"All my pre-season work was a build up to now and I’m in a good spot.

"All I ask for coaches is honesty, whether I am playing or not playing. I just need honesty.

"He says that he loves me in that higher role and that I am not a ‘six’ as he feels like he can get more out of me as an ‘eight’. That has helped massively."

Sometimes, in football, size is not everything and appearances can be deceptive.

In the case of Russell, that maxim rings true.

A strapping lad at 6ft 4in and with physicality to boot, Russell’s imposing size would suggest to most observers that he is naturally suited to a defensive midfield role; a destroyer as opposed to an architect.

The reverse applies in truth with Russell’s creative skills on the ball meaning that he is better suited to featuring as an ‘eight’ or ‘ten’ than a deep-lying ‘six’.

Clarke cottoned onto the fact during the previous international break when he was assigned with finding solutions on the training ground to Barnsley’s lack of chemistry in the middle of the pitch.

He has reaped a mini-harvest since, while Kelechi Nwakali’s classy appearance as a ‘six’ in Saturday’s draw at Cambridge United has further empowered Clarke’s options in the midfield.

"There’s a lot more I can show in a higher position," Russell continued.

"Some people have to play in certain positions. I have versatility, but he’s found me a position where he can get the best out of me.

"Growing up at Chelsea, I was more or a ten or eight.

"And pretty much when I got in the six role was at Huddersfield when Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) was injured and had to fill in there. Just from then, it’s just been fitting into that role.

"But I always been that higher attacking player (before)."

Russell provides a case in point to the notion that a happy footballer is a successful one.

There have been previous times in his career, by his own admission, when he has not been in such a good place.

That included a spell last term in a 2023-24 season where the story was ultimately all about how Barnsley finished it as opposed to what happened before. For all concerned, the final third of the campaign was difficult and dissatisfactory.

"I have my opinions about it," Russell added.

"I have always been confident, that hasn't been the problem. But when you have people pushing you along, then gives you that extra boost and I feel we have got that now. Maybe last year, I didn’t get that respect either.’"

Russell and his team-mates are garnering respect after a change of fortunes since the previous international break.

Barnsley, nicely positioned in fifth spot, are starting to look a team with a serious look again.

While their away form remains among the strongest in the EFL, there’s work to do on home soil.

An excellent derby win over Rotherham United was a step in the right direction and opportunity now knocks, by virtue of back-to-back home league games against Wigan and Reading, alongside an FA Cup game with Bristol Rovers.

All told, five out of seven Barnsley matches in all competitions between now and Christmas are at Oakwell.

Russell who netted in the recent wins over the Millers and Shrewsbury, said: "After games now, we’re realising ‘we are on a good run here’ and it feels good. We’re not changing anything about how we play or how we start games.