The emergence onto the scene of the Wakefield-born player was one of the few crumbs of comfort in an eminently forgettable 2021-22 campaign for the Oakwell outfit, which ended in relegation to League One.

Wolfe, who turned 22 in June, signed a new contract at the end of April, having made 16 appearances last term.

In a difficult campaign from a team perspective, it was a personally rewarding moment for the Yorkshireman, mindful that his next step is becoming a fully-fledged first-team regular in a new-look Barnsley line-up under Michael Duff.

Barnsley midfielder Matty Wolfe (centre). Picture: Tony Johnson.

He said: "That's what it is about. It is not about having a (personally) good season, it is about kicking on.

"That is something I want to do - and I want to be a bigger part of the team and be louder. I am not a young teenager any more. It is about growing and establishing myself next season."

On channelling the hurt from a bittersweet breakthrough season, which ended in Barnsley dropping into the third tier, he continued: "I suppose there's always positives to take with it being my first season.

"But it still hurts a lot to be relegated. You reflect in the summer and watch the games back and see what you can do (better) as well.

"Because obviously I could have done more as well. Then I have to work hard and kick on from there."

Wolfe's family follow his career every step of the way, most notably his father Paul, a former player on the amateur scene in Wakefield.

He is always there to dispense fatherly advice and plain speaking where it is required.

He added: "After the Huddersfield game (at the end of last season), he said: 'Good players don't have two bad games in a row'.

"I had a stinker, but everyone did.

"He was not hard on me, but said it was not good enough and he said there were some passes I played that were not unusual. But that's football and it is no point worrying about it every day and thinking 'I should have done this and that.'