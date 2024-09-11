Barnsley FC midfielder on shortlist for League One player of the month for August
With three wins in their opening five league matches and a League Cup run that has set up a third-round trip to Manchester United, Barnsley have made a good start to the new campaign, and 26-year-old Phillips has been at the heart of it.
Phillips scored three goals and provided an assist in August's four league games, and started September with the winner against Bristol Rovers too.
He will be up against Alfie May, the striker Huddersfield Town had hoped to sign in the summer, only for big-spending Birmingham City to gazump them.
The former Doncaster Rovers frontman repaid the Blues' faith with four goals and an assist in four August matches.
Stockport County striker Louie Barry and Charlton Athletic centre-back Lloyd Jones are the other contenders for the award, with the winner announced on Friday.
