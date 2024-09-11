Adam Phillips' strong start to the new season has seen the Barnsley midfielder shortlisted as League One player of the month for August.

With three wins in their opening five league matches and a League Cup run that has set up a third-round trip to Manchester United, Barnsley have made a good start to the new campaign, and 26-year-old Phillips has been at the heart of it.

Phillips scored three goals and provided an assist in August's four league games, and started September with the winner against Bristol Rovers too.

He will be up against Alfie May, the striker Huddersfield Town had hoped to sign in the summer, only for big-spending Birmingham City to gazump them.

TOP FORM: Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips celebrates his goal against Bristol Rovers in September

The former Doncaster Rovers frontman repaid the Blues' faith with four goals and an assist in four August matches.