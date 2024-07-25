Barnsley FC midfielder set to miss start of season after latest injury setback
The 24-year-old has been limited to five starts since November 2022 by a succession of problems. Two of those starts came in the Football League Trophy group stage – treated as little more than glorified reserve-team football by most clubs.
The 2021-22 season had been due to be Benson’s first of regular senior football after joining from Burnley.
Benson had been hoping to put that behind him this season, only to injure his hamstring in Saturday's pre-season friendly at Accrington Stanley. Although no precise timescale has been put on his recovery, August 9, when Mansfield Town visit Oakwell to kick off the League One season is looming fast.
“It’s really unfortunate for Josh," coach Darrell Clarke told the Barnsley Chronicle.
“He’s picked up a slight hamstring problem and we will assess that over the next few weeks.
“I am gutted for the lad because he’s been doing really really well and he’s not had much luck over the last few years.
“Hopefully he won’t be out too long but he will probably miss the start of the season.
“He’s one of the fittest lads. He does everything right, he doesn’t cut corners. But he keeps picking up these problems.”
Donovan Pires could make his return from injury in Friday's friendly against Real Mallorca.
Barnsley took their time building up the American centre-back they signed from DC United after then end of the last Major League Soccer season but he suffered a thigh injury four games into an Oakwell career which already featured two goals for the central defender, and underwent surgery.
