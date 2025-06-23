Barnsley FC midfielder signs new deal with League One club
The 21-year-old is now contracted with the Oakwell outfit until 2027, with a further year’s option in the club’s favour.
Barratt made eight Reds appearances in all competitions last term.
He has previously spent loan spells at National League duo Solihull Moors and AFC Fylde.
Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "We are happy to have Connor commit his future at the club following an impressive start to life at Oakwell.
"He has delivered strong performances on a consistent basis for our under-21s and when called upon in the first team, along with his international recognition with the Republic of Ireland.
"He is still a young player and we look forward to his development as a Barnsley player.”
Head coach Conor Hourihane added: “To see Connor extend his stay with the club following a promising breakthrough season is great news for us all.
"He demonstrated calm and composed displays last season under difficult circumstances for a young player and we look forward to that developing.”
After penning his new deal, Barratt added: "I am delighted with the opportunity to be able to extend my stay and develop at this club and I’m excited for what the future holds.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.