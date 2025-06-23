Barnsley FC midfielder signs new deal with League One club

YOUNG Barnsley midfielder Connor Barratt has signed a new contract extension with the League One club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old is now contracted with the Oakwell outfit until 2027, with a further year’s option in the club’s favour.

Barratt made eight Reds appearances in all competitions last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has previously spent loan spells at National League duo Solihull Moors and AFC Fylde.

Barnsley's Connor Barratt in action against Lincoln City last season. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "We are happy to have Connor commit his future at the club following an impressive start to life at Oakwell.

"He has delivered strong performances on a consistent basis for our under-21s and when called upon in the first team, along with his international recognition with the Republic of Ireland.

"He is still a young player and we look forward to his development as a Barnsley player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Conor Hourihane added: “To see Connor extend his stay with the club following a promising breakthrough season is great news for us all.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)

"He demonstrated calm and composed displays last season under difficult circumstances for a young player and we look forward to that developing.”