Barnsley FC player ratings: One stellar 8/10 for a classy Reds operator against Lincoln City in League One
Smith: Quiet in first half, somewhat busier after. 6
McCarthy: Restored to the side and didn’t let his manager down. Although it did get hairy late on. 6
Roberts: Organised the defence well. A bit chaotic at the end, mind. 7
Earl: Hackett got away from him for third for Lincoln. 6
Nwakali: Kept his position well. Neat and tidy enough. 7
O’Keeffe: Booked for cleaning out Sean Roughlan and did not appear in second half. 6
Phillips: Up to double figures for the season. Played in for the second and was never going to miss. 7
Russell: Some nice moments of quality. 7
Gent: Showed his first goal for the club, but then spoiled things by making a mistake to let the Imps back in it. 6
Humphrys: Needs a goal, clearly, but had a hand in all three goals. Showed his value. 7
Keillor-Dunn: Scored an instinctive opener and was involved in the other two goals. A quality performer, quite simply. 8
Substitutes: Lembikisa (O’Keeffe 46). 5
Benson (Phillips 58). Welcome assist. 6
Watters (Humphrys 58). Fine finish to make it 4-1. 7
Barratt (Gent 82). Debut.
Rodrgiues (Keillor-Dunn 82).
Not used: Flavell, Bland.
