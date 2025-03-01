Barnsley FC player ratings: One stellar 8/10 for a classy Reds operator against Lincoln City in League One

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 1st Mar 2025, 17:03 BST
HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One home game against Lincoln City at Oakwell.

Smith: Quiet in first half, somewhat busier after. 6

McCarthy: Restored to the side and didn’t let his manager down. Although it did get hairy late on. 6

Roberts: Organised the defence well. A bit chaotic at the end, mind. 7

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his opening goal against Lincoln City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his opening goal against Lincoln City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Earl: Hackett got away from him for third for Lincoln. 6

Nwakali: Kept his position well. Neat and tidy enough. 7

O’Keeffe: Booked for cleaning out Sean Roughlan and did not appear in second half. 6

Phillips: Up to double figures for the season. Played in for the second and was never going to miss. 7

Barnsley's Adam Phillips scores his side's second goal against Lincoln City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Barnsley's Adam Phillips scores his side's second goal against Lincoln City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Russell: Some nice moments of quality. 7

Gent: Showed his first goal for the club, but then spoiled things by making a mistake to let the Imps back in it. 6

Humphrys: Needs a goal, clearly, but had a hand in all three goals. Showed his value. 7

Keillor-Dunn: Scored an instinctive opener and was involved in the other two goals. A quality performer, quite simply. 8

Substitutes: Lembikisa (O’Keeffe 46). 5

Benson (Phillips 58). Welcome assist. 6

Watters (Humphrys 58). Fine finish to make it 4-1. 7

Barratt (Gent 82). Debut.

Rodrgiues (Keillor-Dunn 82).

Not used: Flavell, Bland.

