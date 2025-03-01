Barnsley FC player ratings: One stellar 8/10 for a classy Reds operator against Lincoln City in League One

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One home game against Lincoln City at Oakwell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith: Quiet in first half, somewhat busier after. 6

McCarthy: Restored to the side and didn’t let his manager down. Although it did get hairy late on. 6

Roberts: Organised the defence well. A bit chaotic at the end, mind. 7

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his opening goal against Lincoln City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Earl: Hackett got away from him for third for Lincoln. 6

Nwakali: Kept his position well. Neat and tidy enough. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Keeffe: Booked for cleaning out Sean Roughlan and did not appear in second half. 6

Phillips: Up to double figures for the season. Played in for the second and was never going to miss. 7

Barnsley's Adam Phillips scores his side's second goal against Lincoln City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Russell: Some nice moments of quality. 7

Gent: Showed his first goal for the club, but then spoiled things by making a mistake to let the Imps back in it. 6

Humphrys: Needs a goal, clearly, but had a hand in all three goals. Showed his value. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keillor-Dunn: Scored an instinctive opener and was involved in the other two goals. A quality performer, quite simply. 8

Substitutes: Lembikisa (O’Keeffe 46). 5

Benson (Phillips 58). Welcome assist. 6

Watters (Humphrys 58). Fine finish to make it 4-1. 7

Barratt (Gent 82). Debut.

Rodrgiues (Keillor-Dunn 82).