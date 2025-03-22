Barnsley FC player ratings: Substitutes all make a splash in another difficult Oakwell game
It was a disappointing performance from the Reds, with their best performers all substitutes who would have scored higher – Jonathan Bland apart – had they been on sooner.
Kieren Flavell – had to be alert to keep out Elias Kachunga's shot 80 minutes into his first League One start 7
Mael de Gevigney – poor for first goal 5
Donovan Pines – looked all at sea throughout, it was no surprise he was substituted 4
Conor McCarthy – Kachunga often came over to his side to cause problems 5
Josh Benson – injured himself trying to stop what should have been Cambridge's second goal 6
Luca Connell – unable to lift a disappointing first hour 6
Adam Phillips – carried a lot of Barnsley's second-half threat 7
Corey O'Keeffe – Barnsley needed more him – like plenty of others 6
Kelechi Nwakali – always wanted the ball, did not always use it as well as he might 7
Davis Keillor-Dunn – hit the woodwork late on but missed a glorious first-half chance 6
Max Watters – a couple of good lay-offs 6
Substitutes:
Jonathan Bland (for Benson, 20) – making his Football League debut, he was one of the Reds' best players 7
Fabio Jalo (for Connell, 62) – Barnsley's man of the match even though he did not come on until the game was past the hour-mark, he made the equaliser 8
Jon Russell (for Pines, 62) – his eye for long-range shots added something 6
Stephen Humphrys (for Watters, 62) – another sub who made a positive impact 6
Jonathan Lewis (for Phillips, 77) – got the equaliser 6
Not used: Hayton, Rodrigues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.