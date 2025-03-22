Barnsley scrambled a late draw at home to a Cambridge United side who look increasingly doomed to relegation from League One.

It was a disappointing performance from the Reds, with their best performers all substitutes who would have scored higher – Jonathan Bland apart – had they been on sooner.

Kieren Flavell – had to be alert to keep out Elias Kachunga's shot 80 minutes into his first League One start 7

Mael de Gevigney – poor for first goal 5

Donovan Pines – looked all at sea throughout, it was no surprise he was substituted 4

Conor McCarthy – Kachunga often came over to his side to cause problems 5

Josh Benson – injured himself trying to stop what should have been Cambridge's second goal 6

Luca Connell – unable to lift a disappointing first hour 6

MAKING A SPLASH: Barnsley substitute Fabio Jalo (Image: Tony Johnson)

Adam Phillips – carried a lot of Barnsley's second-half threat 7

Corey O'Keeffe – Barnsley needed more him – like plenty of others 6

Kelechi Nwakali – always wanted the ball, did not always use it as well as he might 7

Davis Keillor-Dunn – hit the woodwork late on but missed a glorious first-half chance 6

CLOSE: Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn hits a shot off the bar (Image: Tony Johnson)

Max Watters – a couple of good lay-offs 6

Substitutes:

Jonathan Bland (for Benson, 20) – making his Football League debut, he was one of the Reds' best players 7

Fabio Jalo (for Connell, 62) – Barnsley's man of the match even though he did not come on until the game was past the hour-mark, he made the equaliser 8

Jon Russell (for Pines, 62) – his eye for long-range shots added something 6

Stephen Humphrys (for Watters, 62) – another sub who made a positive impact 6

Jonathan Lewis (for Phillips, 77) – got the equaliser 6