Barnsley FC player ratings: the driving force, the controlling influence and the impact substitutes behind big win over Carlisle United

Barnsley recovered from a very poor start to record an important 2-1 win at home to relegation-threatened Carlisle United.
Stuart Rayner
Stuart Rayner
Published 16th Jan 2024, 22:20 GMT

It was a mixed bag of a performance, as reflected by the player ratings, but one which had a happy ending as Devante Cole and Herbie Kane secured the points.

Liam Roberts – his distribution caused his team problems, not least for Luke Armstrong's goal 5

Jordan Williams – even from in the back three, Barnsley's captain was their driving force 8

Mael de Gevigney – Neill Collins was fuming when he was caught dwelling on the ball 6

Jack Shepherd – caught out in the first minute of a difficult night 6

Luca Connell – unable to dictate the play as Barnsley wanted, his return to the side was short-lived 5

Corey O'Keeffe – little impact and was substituted at the break 5

WINNING GOAL: Barnsley's Herbie Kane enjoys his decisive momentWINNING GOAL: Barnsley's Herbie Kane enjoys his decisive moment
WINNING GOAL: Barnsley's Herbie Kane enjoys his decisive moment

Adam Phillips – won the decisive penalty 7

Herbie Kane – switched to holding midfield at the break, he controlled the second half and a gorgeous turn showed his confidence before his winning penalty underlined it 8

Callum Styles – did not dominate as a player of his ability should in League One 6

John McAtee – limited impact 6

Devante Cole – a fourth goal in as many games 7

Substitutes:

Barry Cotter (for O'Keeffe, HT) – ran at Carlisle defenders as soon as he came on to signal his intent, and caused problems with his long throw-ins 7

Nicky Cadden (for Connell, HT) – even more so than Cotter, the wing-back had a very positive impact when he came on 7

Sam Cosgrove (for Styles, 77) – nothing really fell to him in his cameo 5

Jon Russell (for Kane, 90+2) – NA.

Not used: Killip, Lopata, Watters.

