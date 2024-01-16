Barnsley FC player ratings: the driving force, the controlling influence and the impact substitutes behind big win over Carlisle United
It was a mixed bag of a performance, as reflected by the player ratings, but one which had a happy ending as Devante Cole and Herbie Kane secured the points.
Liam Roberts – his distribution caused his team problems, not least for Luke Armstrong's goal 5
Jordan Williams – even from in the back three, Barnsley's captain was their driving force 8
Mael de Gevigney – Neill Collins was fuming when he was caught dwelling on the ball 6
Jack Shepherd – caught out in the first minute of a difficult night 6
Luca Connell – unable to dictate the play as Barnsley wanted, his return to the side was short-lived 5
Corey O'Keeffe – little impact and was substituted at the break 5
Adam Phillips – won the decisive penalty 7
Herbie Kane – switched to holding midfield at the break, he controlled the second half and a gorgeous turn showed his confidence before his winning penalty underlined it 8
Callum Styles – did not dominate as a player of his ability should in League One 6
John McAtee – limited impact 6
Devante Cole – a fourth goal in as many games 7
Substitutes:
Barry Cotter (for O'Keeffe, HT) – ran at Carlisle defenders as soon as he came on to signal his intent, and caused problems with his long throw-ins 7
Nicky Cadden (for Connell, HT) – even more so than Cotter, the wing-back had a very positive impact when he came on 7
Sam Cosgrove (for Styles, 77) – nothing really fell to him in his cameo 5
Jon Russell (for Kane, 90+2) – NA.
Not used: Killip, Lopata, Watters.
