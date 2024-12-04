Barnsley FC players must not 'become victims' insists Darrell Clarke as winless streak extends to five matches after tough loss

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has told his players not to 'become victims' after a ‘kick in the teeth’ at the death against home specialists Wrexham on Tuesday night.

The Reds were on the cusp of an excellent point at the Racecourse Ground against the high-flying Red Dragons, only for former Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Rathbone to break the deadlock in dramatic fashion with a long-range shot in the second minute of stoppage time. It was the only goal of the game in a 1-0 reverse.

It added to the recent woes of Barnsley, who bowed out of the FA Cup in a penalty shoot-out loss last weekend.

They are now five matches without a win and host title favourites Birmingham City on Saturday.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Clarke, whose side have dropped down to eighth in League One, three points behind the side now occupying the final play-off slot in Reading, said: "I think in the game, we were starting to get a few tired bodies after the assertions on Saturday.

"Listen, we didn't look in danger of losing the game. I didn't think we did as well with our forward play and were as aggressive enough in getting forward. "We had a great chance with Fabio (Jalo), but the game was pretty tightly contested with two good teams having a very competitive game.

"It looked like a 0-0 or 1-0 to one team and we're just disappointed with their goal. To score a 25-yarder that beats us with his weaker foot is a real kick in the teeth. But we can't become victims.

"We dive in at the top end of the pitch and get beaten too easily and then we haven't covered the midfield area and closed down the shot well enough.

"From our perspective, we've got to do a lot better. But it's probably a 'one in fifty' shot which goes in from that sort of range, if I am honest with you.

"Weaker foot...Sometimes, things go like that for you in football at times and we have to make sure we stay strong and together for a massive game coming on Saturday and try and get the three points then.”

