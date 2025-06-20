Barnsley FC push for QPR keeper as Doncaster Rovers' promotion rivals completes move to League One rivals

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 20th Jun 2025, 20:00 BST
BARNSLEY are set to win the race to sign QPR goalkeeper Murphy Cooper on loan – according to reports in the capital.

Cooper spent last season at Stevenage, making 40 appearances in all competitions for the League One club during a season-long loan.

Most Popular

The Hertfordshire outfit were keen on bringing the 23-year-old back to the Lamex Stadium, but Murphy is reportedly poised to join Barnsley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Reading-born custodian, who has made two first-team appearances for QPR and has previously been loaned out to Swindon, is expected to sign a new deal with the R's and then head out again.

Former Doncaster Rovers loan goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, who has completed his move to Bolton Wanderers (Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
Former Doncaster Rovers loan goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, who has completed his move to Bolton Wanderers (Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

While White Rose rivals Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers have already completed a number of deals – with Rotherham United also clinching their first incoming transfer earlier this week – Barnsley have been speaking to a number of targets to a bid to kick-start their summer activity, as The Yorkshire Post went to press.

Bolton, who were also recently linked with Cooper, have completed the signing of former Doncaster Rovers loanee Teddy Sharman-Lowe on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Chelsea.

The England Under-21 custodian – who was an ever-present in Doncaster’s League Two title-winning campaign last season – has become Bolton’s fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Hull City midfielder Xavier Simons, Sam Dalby, Charlie Warren and Richard Taylor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leicester-born keeper was an ever-present in the league for Rovers, making appearances and keeping 15 clean sheets, also helping them reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Murphy Cooper, pictured in loan action for Stevenage last season. The QPR keeper has been linked with a move to Barnsley. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.placeholder image
Murphy Cooper, pictured in loan action for Stevenage last season. The QPR keeper has been linked with a move to Barnsley. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Sharman-Lowe said, who rebuffed rival third-tier interest, said: "I’m very excited to be here. It’s another great challenge for me.

"Coming to a club as big as Bolton – with its past in the Premier League as well and aspirations to be back there – I think I can really kick on and it's another great opportunity for me.

"It’s a beautiful stadium and I'm sure there will be a lot of fans here. I’m very excited to get going and I'm really looking forward to the season.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bolton boss Steven Schumacher added: "His performances for Doncaster were outstanding and he possesses the physical presence and all-round goalkeeping attributes we were looking for. Teddy has shown he can handle the demands of regular first-team football.”

Related topics:QPRBarnsleyLeague OneBoltonHuddersfield TownRotherham United
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice