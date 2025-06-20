Barnsley FC push for QPR keeper as Doncaster Rovers' promotion rivals completes move to League One rivals
Cooper spent last season at Stevenage, making 40 appearances in all competitions for the League One club during a season-long loan.
The Hertfordshire outfit were keen on bringing the 23-year-old back to the Lamex Stadium, but Murphy is reportedly poised to join Barnsley.
The Reading-born custodian, who has made two first-team appearances for QPR and has previously been loaned out to Swindon, is expected to sign a new deal with the R's and then head out again.
While White Rose rivals Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers have already completed a number of deals – with Rotherham United also clinching their first incoming transfer earlier this week – Barnsley have been speaking to a number of targets to a bid to kick-start their summer activity, as The Yorkshire Post went to press.
Bolton, who were also recently linked with Cooper, have completed the signing of former Doncaster Rovers loanee Teddy Sharman-Lowe on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Chelsea.
The England Under-21 custodian – who was an ever-present in Doncaster’s League Two title-winning campaign last season – has become Bolton’s fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Hull City midfielder Xavier Simons, Sam Dalby, Charlie Warren and Richard Taylor.
The Leicester-born keeper was an ever-present in the league for Rovers, making appearances and keeping 15 clean sheets, also helping them reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Sharman-Lowe said, who rebuffed rival third-tier interest, said: "I’m very excited to be here. It’s another great challenge for me.
"Coming to a club as big as Bolton – with its past in the Premier League as well and aspirations to be back there – I think I can really kick on and it's another great opportunity for me.
"It’s a beautiful stadium and I'm sure there will be a lot of fans here. I’m very excited to get going and I'm really looking forward to the season.”
Bolton boss Steven Schumacher added: "His performances for Doncaster were outstanding and he possesses the physical presence and all-round goalkeeping attributes we were looking for. Teddy has shown he can handle the demands of regular first-team football.”