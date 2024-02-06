The left-back was said to be the subject of an offer from the Reds. The Pars snubbed the approach.

The 23-year-old still has 18 months to go at Dunfermline after the Pars activated the option of an extra year on his deal, which was due to expire at the end of the campaign.Edwards is currently in his fifth season at the club, having joined the club for an ‘undisclosed fee’ in 2019 from Airdrie.

Barnsley did bring in a left-sided defender ahead of the closure of the window, completing a deal to sign Fleetwood's Josh Earl.

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

The League One promotion-chasers also brought in MK Dons midfielder Conor Grant on loan for the rest of the season ahead of the deadline.

Defenders Jack Shepherd and Kacper Lopata headed out on loan to League One clubs Cheltenham Town and Port Vale respectively.

Recent recruit Donovan Pines, on the bench in the weekend draw at Bolton, is expected to play in a friendly at home against Notts County today.