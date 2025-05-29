Barnsley FC reward homegrown goalkeeper's progression with new contract
The 21-year-old, who has been with the club since the age of eight, has signed a new two-year contract which the Oakwell club have the option of extending by a further 12 months.
Flavell made his senior debut at home to Doncaster Rovers in the Football League Trophy in October, but his real breakthrough came under new head coach Conor Hourihane.
Flavell went on loan to Farsley Celtic on the back of his Trophy appearance, and the first-team door opened for him after an injury crisis in the goalkeeping department.
Loaned from Aston Villa in January to replace the departed Ben Killip and Gabriel Slonina, Joe Gaucci lasted just four games before injuring his hip.
A hamstring injury to his deputy, Jackson Smith, allowed Flavell to make his league debut from the bench at Mansfield.
In a telling show of faith, Hourihane – then only in interim charge – decided against trying to make the emergency loan signing the Reds were entitled to, and although Gauci regained his place for the last few games of the season, Hourihane said: "I felt he rewarded my faith with a string of mature performances."
Developing young players has always been an important part of how Barnsley operate, and sporting director Mladen Sormaz commented: “It is fantastic to see Kieren commit his future at Oakwell after being trusted with the opportunity to develop in the first team under Conor last season.
“Kieren extending his stay at the club signals an intent to develop homegrown talent.”
