Barnsley FC rocked by triple injury setback - and could it have implications for Bradford City loanee?
Key centre-half Roberts came off with a calf problem early on in the second half of last weekend's 2-1 home loss to former club Birmingham City, while Earl suffered a similar problem in training the previous day.
Meanwhile, Portuguese under-19 forward Jalo will go under the knife next week.
It's untimely news in the extreme for Barnsley, who are winless in their past six matches in all competitions.
Clarke, whose side make a long league trip to Exeter City on Saturday, said: "It’s not good news on that front. Marc Roberts will be six weeks, he's got a tear in his calf.
"Early will be roughly four weeks as well, roughly four to six weeks, that's what has come back on the scan.
"Fabio is to have his operation on Wednesday on his shoulder and he will be three months.
"So it's not great news on the injury front, but I am never going to use that as an excuse. We get on with it and there's one or two opportunities for players to come in to the team and show their worth."
The injuries to Roberts and Earl leave Barnsley potentially light in the central defensive department going into the new year, although they do have recall options on loanees Jack Shepherd and Kacper Lopata - on loan at Bradford City and Ross County - should they wish to invoke them.
Clarke added: "We're always trying to strengthen in the window and we have to as a club because there were obviously a lot of changes in the summer and we have to keep progressing.
"We are in regular talks with Mladen (Sormaz) and the board and then with the games coming thick and fast over Christmas period, we've got to look with the injuries we have got, one or two players coming in and staking heir claim. We'll see how things pan out in the next few weeks.”
