There's also two votes each for Sheffield United and Bradford City, alongside a nomination for Huddersfield Town with five clubs represented in a 4-4-2 line-up.

Goalkeeper

Harry Lewis (Bradford City): Has quickly endeared himself to the City faithful and contributed massively to their hard-fought win over Walsall, making some excellent saves.

Sheffield United's Sander Berge scored against Hull and made it into our Team of the Week.

Defence

Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town): His progress has been one of the main positives from a difficult start to the season at Town.

Found the net with a goal which should have been allowed against Blackpool. Showed energy and defended tenaciously. Likes a challenge, clearly.

Richard Wood (Rotherham United): Scored his fourth goal in seven games to continue his purple patch and was typically commanding and assertive in his backline duties. Huge player and character for the Millers.

Harry Lewis of Bradford City earns the Yorkshire selection's No 1 jersey. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Mads Andersen (Barnsley): Continued his outstanding start to the season with a majestic derby performance at Hillsborough. Barnsley may have lost several big-hitters, but they have kept their great Dane.

Cohen Bramall (Rotherham United): Excelled for the second successive weekend. A real 'road runner' and got through a tremendous amount of work against Watford.

Midfield

Ollie Rathbone (Rotherham United): The Millers' Duracell bunny was a major figure against Watford and epitomises everything good about Paul Warne's Millers.

Huddersfield Town's Yuta Nakayama (left) and Blackpool's Jerry Yates battle for the ball (Picture: PA)

Luca Connell (Barnsley): The best midfielder on view amid some exalted company at Hillsborough. Set up the Reds' second to crown a strong performance at S6.

Sander Berge (Sheffield United): Such a classy operator, Berge showed what he brings to the table with a consummate performance at Hull and a goal as the Blades march on at the summit.

Forwards

Jake Young (Bradford City): Ended a productive week with his first City league goal to follow his brace in the EFL Trophy.

Rotherham United's Richard Wood (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal against Watford (Picture: PA)

Ollie McBurnie (Sheffield United): After the famine, cometh the feast. Three in three for the Blades striker who is finally getting his rewards in front of goal.

Devante Cole (Barnsley): In comfortably the best form since rejoining Barnsley, with Michael Duff getting a tune out of him. A derby opener crowned an excellent performance at Hillsborough.

Manager/head coach

Michael Duff (Barnsley): Masterminded a huge derby win at Hillsborough, his most significant victory as Barnsley boss.