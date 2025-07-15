Barnsley FC set to miss out on signing of former Huddersfield Town striker Josh Koroma

BARNSLEY are set to miss out on the signing of Josh Koroma - with the striker now expected to move elsewhere despite a deal having been agreed with the Oakwell club a few weeks ago.

The former Huddersfield Town forward, who left the West Yorkshire club at the end of last season, had been lined up for a move to the Reds, with the 26-year-old understood to have agreed terms and passed a medical and completed media duties - ahead of his switch to Oakwell being officially signed off.

The deal would have seen Koroma become one of the highest earners at the club.

But significant last-minute changes to elements of the deal plunged the move into unexpected doubt and despite the best efforts of Barnsley to resurrect the transfer, Koroma is now poised to join another club.

Left winger Josh Koroma scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 37 League One appearances for Huddersfield Town last season.

Despite the disappointment, the Reds are pressing ahead with moves to bring in other targets.

Koroma joined Huddersfield from then National League side Leyton Orient in 2019 and spent six seasons in West Yorkshire.

The Sierra Leone international scored 34 goals in 167 appearances and struck in the Terriers' derby victory at Oakwell in February.

Koroma netted 12 times for Huddersfield in 2024-25 and was the club's top-scorer.

During his time at Huddersfield, the Londoner spent a loan spell in South Yorkshire at Rotherham United in 2019-20 and also had a temporary stint at Portsmouth in 2022-23.