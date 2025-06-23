Barnsley FC sign Championship keeper after contract extension as striker departs Huddersfield Town

BARNSLEY have completed the signing of QPR goalkeeper Murphy Cooper on a season-long loan - their first new arrival of the summer window.

Cooper spent last season at Stevenage, making 40 appearances in all competitions for the League One club during another temporary arrangement.

He kept 16 clean sheets in his time with Boro and was named as the club’s young player of the year at their end-of-season awards ceremony.

The Hertfordshire outfit were keen on bringing the 23-year-old back to the Lamex Stadium, but Barnsley won the race to sign him.

New Barnsley signing Murphy Cooper. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

The Reading-born custodian headed straight out after signing a contract extension at parent club Rangers, where he remains highly regarded.

Cooper said: "As soon as I knew it was an option and that Barnsley were interested, I was itching to get on board and I am delighted to be here for the season.

"I had a solid season last year and I am looking to build in that and get mote games and clean sheets in.”

Cooper has made two first-team appearances for the Loftus Road outfit and has also previously been loaned out in the EFL to Swindon.

Kyle Hudlin. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

On Cooper’s new deal in West London, QPR CEO Christian Nourry commented: "We were super-impressed by Murphy's progression at Stevenage, where he further developed his shot-stopping and defensive capacity from set-pieces.

"We believe in his long-term potential - he deserves this new contract."

Young Reds utility player Connor Barratt, 21, has signed a new deal and is now contracted at Oakwell until June 2027, with a further year’s option in the club’s favour.

Released Reds defender Conor McCarthy has joined Northampton Town on a two-year deal.

Huddersfield Town have confirmed Leeds United head of academy goalkeeping Chris Elliott as the club’s new goalkeeping coach.

The appointment of Elliott, on the books of Bradford City and Harrogate Town in his playing days, follows on from the addition of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, Paul McShane, and Jonathan Robinson to Lee Grant’s backroom team.

After working between 2017-2019 across Leeds’ academy and first team, Elliott then spent three years working in mentorship positions within sport before moving back to Thorp Arch at the end of 2021.

Grant said: "It’s really pleasing to have Chris join us and complete our coaching staff as we begin pre-season together at Canalside this week.

"Chris is a young coach with progressive ideas and a growing reputation, with his outlook and work ethic in line with my own and our entire coaching unit."

Meanwhile, striker Kyle Hudlin has left Town after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The giant 6ft 9in frontman, 24, joined the club in 2022 from National League outfit Solihull Moors and spent three loan spells away from West Yorkshire in his time at Town - at Newport County, AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion.