Barnsley FC sign former Sheffield United legend and ex-Sheffield Wednesday loanee
The veteran frontman, 37, and Bramall Lane legend left League Two outfit Notts County at the end of last season after rejecting fresh terms.
Last term, he was Notts' second highest scorer with 17 goals as the Magpies finished sixth in the table, taking his tally to 30 goals in 76 appearances since he returned to his boyhood club for a third spell in the summer of 2023.
Age is certainly proving no barrier to the Nottingham-born player, who also excelled at Derby County following his departure from the Blades in the summer of 2022.
The Midlander was a team-mate of Reds head coach Conor Hourihane during his time with the Rams.
Hourihane said: "I’ve known Didzy for many years and his football intelligence, technical ability, and eye for goal speak for themselves. Beyond that, he’s a top character and someone I know our younger players will look up to.
"Bringing in someone of his calibre gives us a real boost and I’m looking forward to working closely with him this season."
McGoldrick added:"I’m delighted to be joining Barnsley and linking up with Conor again. This is a fantastic club with big ambitions, and I’m excited to be part of that journey.
"I still feel great physically and mentally, and I’m ready to give everything to help the team achieve success this season."
McGoldrick, who won 14 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team between 2014 and 2020, scoring one international goal, spent a brief loan spell earlier in his career at Sheffield Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.