Barnsley FC signing David McGoldrick makes Conor Hourihane pledge plus a transfer admission

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 10th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST
NEW Barnsley signing David McGoldrick insists that he will receive no ‘special treatment’ after linking up with his former team-mate Conor Hourihane - who now happens to be his manager at Oakwell.

The 37-year-old forward, revered in his previous time in South Yorkshire at Sheffield United, has penned a one-year deal with the Reds after becoming the club’s fourth signing of the close-season so far alongside Murphy Cooper, Reyes Cleary and Nathanael Ogbeta.

McGoldrick, who played alongside Hourihane at Derby County in 2022-23 – and also in his days with the Republic of Ireland – said: “We have to distance the friendship as there’s no hiding that we are friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But I am a player and he’s my manager and there’s going to be times where he’s going to not want to play me and there’s going to be times when I am going to be wanting to play.

David McGoldrick. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.placeholder image
David McGoldrick. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

“This is a manager and player role and there is no difference or special treatment. There’s nothing like that.”

Despite his senior status, McGoldrick had a number of offers when it was decided that he would not be staying at boyhood club Notts County.

In his two campaigns at Meadow Lane, the Nottingham-born player showed his considerable prowess.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He scored 17 goals in 35 appearances last season as the Magpies reached the League Two play-offs.

David McGoldrick pictured in his time at Notts County. Picture: Getty Images.placeholder image
David McGoldrick pictured in his time at Notts County. Picture: Getty Images.

He continued: “I probably had about four or five offers from the minute the news broke about what happened at Notts.

“Different teams wanted me to come; some broke down, some didn’t and one obviously hasn’t here (at Barnsley).

“I was not in a rush as I wanted to make sure it was the right thing for me. This ticked the boxes for me, but there were a few options.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I knew my value and what I did last season and what I can bring to the club. I wanted to finish my career there, no doubt about it, but it wasn’t meant to be. A new chapter starts and I am so excited to be here.

“It’s like a breath of fresh air, coming into a new dressing room and different things and you get that buzz back again.”

Related topics:David McGoldrickConor HourihaneOakwellDerby CountySheffield UnitedSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice