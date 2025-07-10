Barnsley FC signing David McGoldrick makes Conor Hourihane pledge plus a transfer admission
The 37-year-old forward, revered in his previous time in South Yorkshire at Sheffield United, has penned a one-year deal with the Reds after becoming the club’s fourth signing of the close-season so far alongside Murphy Cooper, Reyes Cleary and Nathanael Ogbeta.
McGoldrick, who played alongside Hourihane at Derby County in 2022-23 – and also in his days with the Republic of Ireland – said: “We have to distance the friendship as there’s no hiding that we are friends.
“But I am a player and he’s my manager and there’s going to be times where he’s going to not want to play me and there’s going to be times when I am going to be wanting to play.
“This is a manager and player role and there is no difference or special treatment. There’s nothing like that.”
Despite his senior status, McGoldrick had a number of offers when it was decided that he would not be staying at boyhood club Notts County.
In his two campaigns at Meadow Lane, the Nottingham-born player showed his considerable prowess.
He scored 17 goals in 35 appearances last season as the Magpies reached the League Two play-offs.
He continued: “I probably had about four or five offers from the minute the news broke about what happened at Notts.
“Different teams wanted me to come; some broke down, some didn’t and one obviously hasn’t here (at Barnsley).
“I was not in a rush as I wanted to make sure it was the right thing for me. This ticked the boxes for me, but there were a few options.
“I knew my value and what I did last season and what I can bring to the club. I wanted to finish my career there, no doubt about it, but it wasn’t meant to be. A new chapter starts and I am so excited to be here.
“It’s like a breath of fresh air, coming into a new dressing room and different things and you get that buzz back again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.