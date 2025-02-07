Barnsley FC sporting director Mladen Sormaz gives his post-transfer window verdict on business at League One club

BARNSLEY sporting director Mladen Sormaz has provided a debrief on the Reds’ winter window business following criticism from some supporters in terms of how it transpired.

The League One outfit brought in four players in Neil Faruggia, Joe Gauci, Clement Rodrigues and Dexter Lembikisa, while departures included Sam Cosgrove, Ben Killip and Kyran Lofthouse.

Several other League One clubs including Huddersfield Town and Wrexham forked out significant fees to harden their promotion credentials in the window.

In an interview with the club to explain the club’s transfer work in the window, Sormaz said: "In terms of getting quality in, we have brought in four players that have got really specific qualities from good levels of football.

"The thing to remember as well is that window is much more ‘reactive’ than others and at a lot of clubs, there's a one in, one out.

"So even if you have your targets - which we did and had them set really early and contact was even going in early December - they cannot guarantee that player is going out. “Similar to us with Sam Cosgrove. We’d been approached weeks before for him, but it really depends on us getting the target we wanted in.

"So there’s a lot of change like this in January which is not quite the case in summer and that’s where the saying that it’s a tough market comes from. People getting an adequate replacement for someone that they let out. Even if it might be one of their fringe players, is really difficult.

"And also just the compressed time of it, it’s just one month compared to the three or four you get over summer. Getting players out from other clubs is even more difficult, even if you agree terms really quickly.

"One thing we do here is make sure when we have multiple targets ready for a position, that everything is done already; the negotiation is done and then the other timeline we are waiting on is for the player to become available, so we can bring him in the building. Sometimes, that is out of our hands.

"We are happy we managed to re-balance our squad generally. More of our young lads are playing football where they should be and operating with a tighter squad until the end of the season is easier to manage in a lot of ways.

"We have a few guys in the building now who all know they are going to play a part. It can be tough, leading into the second half of the season with a really chunky squad of guys who know they are not going to be involved, but everyone in there now knows that they have got a part to play in the push for promotion.”

On whether the window has made Barnsley stronger, he added: “From the summer, when Darrell (Clarke) came in, we assessed the squad and had a look at who he wanted to build the team around and who needs to stay for the whole season for us to have a successful season.

"Player for player, I think we have brought in good quality. In terms of Joe, he has a really good profile which strengthens us, the same with Dexter, a guy who has only ever played at a higher level than this throughout his whole career.

"We’ve also brought in Neil, who has played European football and addressed the squad need in terms of balance we have.

"For Clement, the standard he has come in from is equivalent to mid-Champonship to upper League One, so he has played against good opposition and had a promising start and we think he can contribute.

“In terms of fulfilling the needs we wanted and discussed with Darrell, we feel we have.

"You can always get one or two more bodies in, but we have to be really careful to think who is going to contribute until the end of the year, who is in the door that we might have forgotten about. All these long-term considerations are in play as well as the short term ones until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Sormaz has revealed that the club did field approaches for some of their leading players, with the likes of Luca Connell and Adam Phillips linked with Championship moves last month.

He said: “To keep hold of them is something we are really happy about.

"We obviously did have approaches back in the summer and now, but our stance was really firm and clear and aligned with the ownership that we weren’t going to lose any of our best players throughout this season.

"That’s probably why the focus might have been more on moving out some of the fringe guys and getting them minutes or moves.