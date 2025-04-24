Barnsley FC sporting director Mladen Sormaz on summer recruitment, Conor Hourihane, winter window and Neerav Parekh comments

BARNSLEY sporting director Mladen Sormaz says the club face a ‘massive’ few weeks as they try and lay the ground to make significant early progress with targets ahead of the opening of the 2025 summer window

With Conor Hourihane now in place as permanent head coach before the start of May, Sormaz is confident that the additional time afforded to concentrate on recruitment – and players to fit into Hourihane’s pressing style – as opposed to finding a new face in the dug-out will benefit the club.

The Reds retained list is likely soon after the end of the current season. Barnsley end at Reading on Saturday week.

He said: “These couple of weeks now are massive for us. We have already been in contact and know the market and speak to agents and players and these are the bits where we are saying: ’this is where we are putting our money’ into the window.

Mladen Sormaz and Conor Hourihane.

"In terms of final decision-making, there are quite a few stakeholders being honest. I have to judge whether it fits in the rest of he picture and what the other moves are going to be and obviously the chairman has the final sign off as it’s his money at the end of the day.

“At this time last year, we were in a head coach search or about to be. Everything started a bit later.

"We have started a bit earlier with Conor and also seen him work for over a month and it’s a slightly different position.

"There’s already a lot of groundwork done and we’ve had a lot of game model meetings and we’ve had examples coming in from analysis coaches and into recruitment as well. We are trying to be way tighter on that and this year, we really have to nail it.

Barnsley sporting director Mladen Sormaz.

“It’s making sure we are aligned in that every player in every role we bring in has to do exactly this.

"On July 1, we start with 23 contracted players, last year we lost 7 of our 10 most appearance makers in the first team. Hopefully, we can transition a bit from a stronger position and can be a bit more specific.

“We are very open this summer. We do want to incorporate more of the academy lads. We think we have got some talent there in Fabio (Jalo), Kieren (Flavell), Jonathan (Bland) and Vimal (Yoganathan) when he comes back from loan and Jack (Shepherd) and that maybe takes awa the risk of needing young players in the market.

"We know these guys as characters and we have seen where they need to improve.

"That maybe moves the focus away from that age bracket because we have those internally in terms of finding what is best in the market what we can get in our budget, who are slightly more proven.

"It (signings) will be a mixture in short and we had a bit of that las summer with Stephen Humphrys and Davis (Keillor-Dunn), not usually age profiles we go for and then there’s room for one or two in the 24, 25 age group bracket who have done well maybe in League 2 and also our league who want to come in and prove themselves.

"The massive thing is hunger across those age brackets. We want everyone to be really hungry and proud to be here at Barnsley.”

A new frontline striking option is likely to be at the top of the summer shopping list.

Sormaz added: “In the (winter) window, it was a really difficult striker window. I think you saw some of the massive fees happening for different types of striker. I think how hard everyone went at it in League One financially definitely inflated those values. In the end, we understand we had to compromise a bit.

“We might not have a traditional nine profile, but we are happy with what Davis has done there. He’s not a target man in the tradition, of this league, but what he has delivered on the pitch is the outcome we wanted.”

Despite some obvious difficulties in the winter window, it didn’t stop chairman Neerav Parekh from suggesting that he still felt the Reds possessed ‘a top four squad’ when interviewed in the media back in February, with his comments derided by many sections of Reds supporters.

Offering a diplomatic take on things, Sormaz added: “You have to be fair to stakeholders, especially ones who invest their money into the club to have their own assessment.

"That also comes from his passion for the club and wanting that assessment of things rather than be completely distance.