Barnsley FC sporting director provides update on future of Bradford City loanee Jack Shepherd following impressive 2024-25 season in League Two
Shepherd, 24, has made a huge impression in his time at Valley Parade, making 48 appearances for the Bantams in all competitions.
He missed last weekend’s League Two derby at Doncaster Rovers with a groin issue and is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s crunch home game with Fleetwood, which would see City guarantee promotion with three points.
The ex-Pontefract Collieries defender joined Bradford last August for the 2024-25 campaign, shortly after signing a new two-year deal with the Reds.
There is an option for Barnsley to extend it by another year.
On the prospects of Shepherd, who initially signed for Barnsley in the summer of 2023, being a firm part of the first-team picture at Oakwell next term, Sormaz told The Yorkshire Post: "That would be my plan. He has done brilliantly.
"One of the things Conor (Hourihane) asked me as we were having a coffee was ‘what elements of the job do you like?’ and that might be my favourite.
"Because I didn’t sign him, but saw something in pre-season and thought he is probably not going to be quite in the first team, but this kid has got a chance.
"And what he has gone and done is absolutely amazing. We are really proud of him and looking forward to having him back.” Shepherd made 13 appearances in all competitions for Barnsley last season before being loaned out to Cheltenham Town, then managed by future Reds head coach Darrell Clarke, where he made a further 13 appearances.
Barnsley had a clause which they could have invoked to bring Shepherd back in January, but allow him to stay at City.